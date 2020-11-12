A Lovely Collection of Holiday Gifts for Her

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

If you haven’t started already, it’s time to start digging into those Christmas gift lists! And if you’re struggling with what to gift some of the quiltiest ladies on your Christmas list, you’ve come to the right place. Whether it’s for mom, grandma, daughter, friend, or wife, our Holiday Gift Guide is jam-packed with quilty treasures for everybody in your sphere, especially all of those special ladies. Our gift guide theme this year is “Quilted by You, Connected by Heart” and we can guarantee that any of the beautiful gifts for her highlighted below will leave her feeling cherished and connected to you year-round.

The Jelly Sandwich Quilt is classic and beautiful. This spring-like quilt has plenty of pop. Just make simple rectangles and squares for fast and easy construction. Ours is made of fabrics from the Basic Brights collection by Windham Fabrics.

Jelly Sandwich

In the classic Libby’s Log Cabin, Marianne Fons combined two of her favorite traditional blocks in this throw-Log Cabin and Variable Star. She chose one red print for the stars to make them stand out on the scrappy background.

Libby’s Log Cabin by Marianne Fons

Diamonds on Display is one of the most popular patterns in our store and is inspired by the various hues that diamonds emit. Diamonds come in an array of hues from colorless white to charcoal black and every other color under the sun. Seeing these multi-colored gems in a display case is breathtaking. This quilt was inspired by a picture of different gems, real and imagined, sitting beautifully on a velvet cushion just waiting for the chance to shine. This quilt will be a precious gem for your home!

Diamonds on Display by Heather Black

Enjoy the beautiful Phoebe’s Flower Box from Quilting Quickly Summer 2013 issue. This quilt by Hillary Sperry has fresh shades of purple and gray that are mixed and matched in this super easy quilt. Strip sets make quick work of the 120 blocks, all edged in the same gorgeous shade of gray.

Phoebe’s Flower Box by Hillary Sperry.

These are just a few of our favorite quilt ideas, but feel free to peruse more of our Holiday gifts for her and see what else may light up her holiday season!

Happy Holiday Quilting,

Your friends at Quilting Daily