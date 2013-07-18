How to Applique – 4 Free Applique Patterns and Quilt Techniques

Learn how to appliqué and discover 4 patterns with must-know techniques, all with this free download!

Quilters love to explore appliqué as a way to add designs to their fabric, in addition to piecing. While traditional quilters hand-stitched their fabric motifs in place, contemporary quilters are more apt to fuse or use machine appliqué techniques, opening up new, faster, design possibilities.

With the help of this free eBook you’ll explore various methods for how to appliqué quilt elements. Start your explorations with Vivika Hansen DeNegre’s tiny tote, featuring fused, raw-edge appliqué hexagons. If you love the curves of a fanciful landscape quilt but don’t know how to appliqué the pieces, Rose’s tutorial will show you the way! Define lines with Ellen Anne Eddy’s tips on free-motion appliqué. Or, for an easy, breezy, mixed-media approach, try making Mary’s reverse-appliqué flags. Have fun learning from the experts! Download this free eBook today.

