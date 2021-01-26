Benartex Instagram Takeover Featuring Pat Sloan
We’re so excited to have Benartex Fabric and the one and only Pat Sloan taking over our Fons & Porter Instagram page today! Throughout the day, Pat will be sharing an array of links that you’re definitely going to want to check out. Below are the links that she’ll be mentioning throughout the course of the day:
Visit Pat’s Benartex Fabric page: https://www.patsloan.com/pat-sloans-neighborhood-benartex-fabric.html/
Download Pat’s FREE Benartex Fabric pattern: https://www.patsloan.com/pat-sloans-neighborhood-benartex-fabric.html
Check out Pat’s Fabric page and slideshow: https://www.patsloan.com/pat-sloans-neighborhood-benartex-fabric.html
Here are the details of Pat’s Elephant Stomping Ground Sew-Along: https://www.ilovetomakequilts.com/elephant-stomping-ground-sew-along.html
Winter Bliss Table Runner: https://www.ilovetomakequilts.com/2020/12/download-free-winter-bliss-today.html
Pattern for Seasons of Change Quilt: https://www.patsloan.com/pat-sloans-neighborhood-benartex-fabric.html
Join the Conversation!