Shopping Cart

Shopping Cart

No products in the cart.

SUBSCRIBE
Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Shopping Cart

No products in the cart.

Advanced Search
It's a magazine blowout! Save 25% on print and digital issues

Benartex Instagram Takeover Featuring Pat Sloan

Sarah Erickson
0 Comments
Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

We’re so excited to have Benartex Fabric and the one and only Pat Sloan taking over our Fons & Porter Instagram page today! Throughout the day, Pat will be sharing an array of links that you’re definitely going to want to check out. Below are the links that she’ll be mentioning throughout the course of the day:

Visit Pat’s Benartex Fabric page: https://www.patsloan.com/pat-sloans-neighborhood-benartex-fabric.html/

Download Pat’s FREE Benartex Fabric pattern: https://www.patsloan.com/pat-sloans-neighborhood-benartex-fabric.html

Check out Pat’s Fabric page and slideshow: https://www.patsloan.com/pat-sloans-neighborhood-benartex-fabric.html 

Here are the details of Pat’s Elephant Stomping Ground Sew-Along: https://www.ilovetomakequilts.com/elephant-stomping-ground-sew-along.html 

Winter Bliss Table Runner: https://www.ilovetomakequilts.com/2020/12/download-free-winter-bliss-today.html

Pattern for Seasons of Change Quilt: https://www.patsloan.com/pat-sloans-neighborhood-benartex-fabric.html

Categories: Articles

Related Articles

Join the Conversation!

Register