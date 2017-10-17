25 Fun Things to See & Do at Quilt Festival

25 Fun Things to See & Do at Festival

1. Skip the lines. Buy your tickets in advance.

2. Pack light. You’ll need the space!

3. Volunteer to be a Quilt Angel. You’ll get to see the quilts up close.

4. Attend the IQA Winner’s Circle Celebration for an exciting night!

5. Go early. Preview night is fun!

6. Take a class from an international teacher.

7. Meet your quilting hero. Don’t be shy—say hello!

8. Shop ’til you drop. Visit the vendors early for the best selection.

9. Ship—don’t schlep—your purchases home.

10. Play: Try a vendor’s new tool or technique.

11. Visit the Texas Quilt Museum while in town.

12. Make new friends with quilters from around the world.

13. Sign up for one of the tours. Houston has a rich fiber community.

14. Vote for the “People’s Choice” quilt award.

15. Linger. The show quilts are amazing.

16. Support IQA by joining the organization.

17. Share your work. Plan to enter a quilt in next year’s show!

18. Visit Demo Alley, Festival’s newest attraction.

19. Learn while you lunch by attending a lecture or two.

20. Check out Gilbert Muniz’s amazing quilted garments.

21. Show your stuff. Carry a quilted tote.

22. Congratulate the winners and listen to their stories.

23. Test your skills on a longarm machine.

24. Wander through the exhibits more than once.

25. Make plans for next year now. You won’t regret it!

Quilt Festival: Two words that make my heart sing every time I hear them.

This is an event on every quilter’s bucket list, right up there with hand piecing a double wedding ring quilt (with no puckers and perfectly matched corners!) and perfecting free-motion feathers. I’ve met other quilters who never miss the opportunity to visit the world’s largest quilting show: they plan their visits for months, save their vacation days, room with their quilting besties, and year after year enjoy the experience that only this show can offer.

As the Editorial Team for Quilt Scene can attest, the excitement in our office for the show increases with each passing month. From the time we start planning the issue in January to its publication in October, the anticipation grows and we can’t wait to share it. Every step leads to one goal: to bring the excitement and joy of International Quilt Festival, Houston to our readers.

For all of you who are joining us for your very own “bucket list experience” at Quilt Festival this year, be sure to take a moment to congratulate the quilters whose work is featured at the show. We are so glad they share their talents and amazing artistry with us!

Happy quilting!

