3 Modern Quilts Made with Jelly Rolls

Do you have pre-cuts in your fabric stash? I know I do! I’ve used my fair share of charm squares and layer cakes, but I struggle to put my jelly rolls to use in modern quilts. Of course, this minor detail hasn’t curbed my enthusiasm (or purchasing habits).

As much as I love looking at those beautiful bundles of 2 ½ inch strips, I think it’s high time I find a project (or a few) to show them off.

I’ve been on the hunt for modern quilt patterns that utilize jelly rolls for a while but hadn’t found quite what I was looking for until I flipped through New Ways with Jelly Rolls by Pam and Nicky Lintott. With patterns for 12 reversible quilts, this eBook has so many modern jelly roll quilts I want to make!

I thought I’d share a few of my favorites just in case you’ve also been on the prowl for a quilt pattern that shows off your favorite jelly rolls and your modern style.

Return to Sender

Is it just me, or does this quilt remind you of the famous Elvis song? In my world, the vibrant fabrics are reminiscent the upbeat tune. It took me longer than I’d like to admit to see the envelope shapes because I was too busy admiring the fabric. This two-sided quilt uses only one full jelly roll (or forty 2 ½” strips) along with sashing and backing fabric. Plus, the pattern of the quilt top is brought to the backing with the addition of four over-sized versions of the envelope-like quilt block.

Cloudburst

The movement of this quilt caught my eye and made me want to take a closer look. I love the simple elegance of the quilt design and the way each side of this reversible quilt complements the other. To create the various angles of the pinwheel shapes, you cut them down from larger quilt blocks. The subtle differences amongst the quilt blocks create energy and a sense of air flow. The opposite side of the quilt is just as intriguing! I can’t wait to see how my own version of this quilt turns out.

Log Cabin Sparkles

Wow, this is such a gorgeous take on the traditional log cabin block I can’t stop staring. You can use just one jelly roll strip along with background fabric to make one block. In their quilt, Pam and Nicky create interest by using a selection of strips in each block. Want an even scrappier look? No problem! Just use additional jelly roll strips instead of background fabric. Use the two jelly roll strips left over from the first side to create a dozen Friendship Star blocks featured on the second side of this reversible quilt.

I can’t wait to get started! I may even have to beef up my stash of jelly rolls now that I’ve found so much inspiration.

I love the way each quilt and backing is made using only one jelly roll. Yes, background and backing fabric are on the materials list too, but I, for one, will take comfort in the fact I won’t have to search for a second or third jelly roll to complete any of these quilts.

Discover your new favorite jelly roll quilt project when you explore all twelve of these reversible modern quilt patterns. Dig those jelly rolls out of your fabric stash and download your copy of New Ways with Jelly Rolls. I can’t wait to see what you make!

Happy quilting!

