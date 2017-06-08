Best Quilting Books: Editor’s Top Ten

With so many quilting books in the world, it can be difficult to decide which to add to your collection. To make finding the best quilting books and surface design how-tos easier, the editors of Quilting Arts Magazine have rounded up ten of their favorite surface design, art quilting, and modern quilting books.

Here’s a look at our editor’s top ten quilting books to add to your physical or digital library:

Art + Quilt eBook: Design Principles and Creativity Exercises by Lyric Montgomery Kinard

I have long admired Lyric’s artistic sensibility and talent. Every time I need to jumpstart my creativity, all I need to do is open this book for guidance, inspiration, and excellent instruction. -Vivika

Dye Your Own Fabric eBook by Quilting Arts Magazine

Yes, fabric dyeing can involve precise formulas, charts, and record keeping. But it can also be an explosion of color accomplished with the main ingredients being fun and experimentation. This little eBook is your guide to creating color on cloth with—among other techniques—snow, silk dyes, and shibori methods. Plus, host an outdoor dye party! This eBook continually makes me think: “I’ve got to try that!” –Rose

Inspired to Quilt eBook: Creative Experiments in Art Quilt Imagery by Melanie Testa

Melanie’s work of layered imagery, paint, and stitch has always fascinated me. Her experimental approach to artwork is presented in clear exercises with gorgeous photos. – Vivika

Intentional Printing by Lynn Krawczyk

If there’s ever an artist who made me want to get out my paint, fabric, thermofax screens and stamps, it is Lynn. Her approach to color and printing is unique, often with surprising results. -Vivika

Improvising Tradition by Alexandra Ledgewood

This book opened my eyes to sewing “without a net.” It encourages readers to stretch their limits and break through restrictive boundaries while creating something new. This is a book I treasure and return to again and again. -Kristine

Japanese Quilting, Piece by Piece by Yoko Saito

This book inspires me every time I pick it up. The approach is both masterful and approachable—merging traditional quilt block patterns with a touch of improvising with irregular shapes and assembly. Plus, this is that opportunity to truly fall in love with taupe! – Rose

Lines By Design Quilts by Debbie Grifka

I love Debbie’s design sensibility, color choices, and the variety of patterns in this book. Unlimited eye candy! These projects build skills in bias strip applique, working with all sorts of angles, and precision sewing. The simple line is celebrated here. – Kristine

Modern Machine Quilting by Catherine Redford

Catherine’s book is a go-to guide for quilting modern quilts on a domestic machine. Her easy style and nature come through and her lessons give you an encouraging hug while you hone your skills. –Kristine

Quilting Modern by Jacquie Gering and Katie Pedersen

Two legends in modern quilting, Jacquie and Katie pair up to guide novices and skilled quilters in the art improvisation. This comprehensive book provides a taste into so many styles of quilting–curves, free style cutting, wedges, crazy-style piecing, and more–with well-thought out lessons and tips throughout. -Kristine

The Surface Designer’s Handbook eBook: Dyeing, Printing, Painting, and Creating Resists on Fabric by Holly Brackman

Equal parts inspiration and instruction, this eBook gave me everything I needed to get started in surface design–and enough information to explore some techniques in-depth. The photography is phenomenal and seeing other artists’ work is very motivating. –Rose

As an avid reader, I’m always happy to grow my library so I can learn tips and tricks directly from the quilting pros. How many of these books do you have in your stash of quilting resources? Add the editor’s picks to your collection and check out more great quilting books in our online store. Which books will make it on your list of 10 best quilting books? Leave a comment below to share your favorites with your fellow quilters.

Happy quilting!

Other topics you may enjoy: