Binding a Quilt: Bias Binding vs. Straight of Grain Binding

You’ve pieced your quilt, quilted it beautifully, and now it’s time to finish it off with binding. Will you cut your binding on the bias or straight of grain? These are the two most common ways to cut strips for binding a quilt, but do you know the difference?

Here are a few terms and definitions to help you understand which binding strip is right for your quilt:

Selvage is “the edge on either side of a woven or flat-knitted fabric so finished as to prevent raveling; specifically, an edge (as of fabric or paper) meant to be cut off and discarded” as defined by the Merriam-Webster Dictionary. Selvages can be woven with heavier thread or with a different weave structure. One selvage is usually marked with manufacturer information including the name of the fabric and the number of screens used to print the fabric.

Cross grain refers to the threads that run perpendicular to the selvage also known as the weft; this is the direction fabric is cut off a bolt. There is some stretch in the cross grain.

Length-wise grain refers the threads that run parallel to the selvage also known as the warp. There is almost no stretch in the length-wise grain.

Bias is the grain that runs between the warp and weft threads at a 45-degree angle. This is the grain of fabric that has the most stretch.

Why are these sewing terms important to consider when binding a quilt?

I’m glad you asked! For a square quilt straight grain binding, meaning fabric strips cut cross grain or length-wise grain, will work well. If, however, are binding a quilt with curved edges, you’ll want to cut bias strips for your binding. The stretch in the bias makes it easier to maneuver the binding around the quilt’s curved edges.

Once you’ve settled on bias or straight of grain strips and chosen the width of your binding, you can put rotary cutter to fabric with confidence.

If you’re like me and want a little more assurance before you begin to cut and bind your quilt, I’d recommend watching a video before you begin. When I am nearing completion of a quilt, I always find comfort in a little quilt binding refresher. Not only does it help me take a moment to get situated and organized, it also prevents me from plowing through to finish my quilt risking frustration inducing mistakes.

One of my go to videos to bolster my quilting spirits before I bind is from Susan Brubaker Knapp. She does a fantastic job demonstrating binding a quilt along with six other quilt finishing techniques in the Quilting Arts Workshop video Fabulous Finishes. If you’re looking to add to your quilt binding expertise or want to explore more finishing options, download your copy instantly. You can’t go wrong learning how to face, frame, and hang your quilts like a pro with Susan’s expert advice.

Happy quilting!

P.S. What’s your favorite type of binding? Share your insights on binding including the direction you cut your strips, your preferred strip width, and more by leaving a comment below.

