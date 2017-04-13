Chain Stitch: Directions and Variations to Try

Do you know how to chain stitch?

If you hand embroider, there’s an excellent chance you’ve tried this popular stitch. Constructed to look like loops, chain stitch can embroider everything from bold lines to delicate curleques. Not only is the shape itself easy to manipulate, once you’ve got the technique down, it’s easy to modify this stitch to create a plethora of hand embroidery embellishments.

Let’s explore this embroidery stitch with a brief chain stitch tutorial along with a couple variations to try from Leslie Levison.

Chain Stitch

1. Bring the needle up at A, down at B, and up again at C. Make sure the needle comes out at C over the thread.

2. Repeat step 1 for each stitch.

For left-handers: Follow the same instructions except reverse the positions of A and B so you begin on the right and move to the left.

Open or Ladder Chain Stitch

1. The open, or ladder, chain requires patience to master. First, bring your needle up at A, down at B, and up at C.

2. Leave enough slack in the thread for the next stitch. Bring your needle down at D, inside the loop, then come up below E, leaving a slack loop for the next stitch.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2.

Magic or Trick Chain

1. Thread a needle with two threads, each a different color but of equal weight.

2. Bring your needle up to begin a chain stitch, move one color out of the way and make the stitch with color A. When you pull it through, color B will now be in position to make a chain stitch.

Woven Chain

This is a great way to use novelty threads that are too heavy or fragile to pull through fabric over and over again. Don’t forget to experiment with lots of different fibers.

1. Stitch a series of single chain stitches (lazy daisies).

2. Using a different color thread, weave it in and out of the chain stitches.

3. When you reach the bottom go back up the opposite side.

Whether you pick up a needle and thread once in a blue moon or every day, chain stitch is a wonderful embroidery technique to explore. Dive in deeper with more chain stitch variations in addition to embroidery stitch tutorials from Leslie when you order your copy of Quilting Arts 2002-2003 Collection on CD.

You are sure to be inspired by the art quilts, tutorials, projects, and more featured in the 8 issues of Quilting Arts Magazine featured in this collection. Want to skip the shipping? Get the Quilting Arts 2002-2003 Collection Download for instant inspiration.

Happy stitching!

P. S. How do you use chain stitch in your quilts? Any chain stitch variations you can’t live without? Leave a comment below to let us know how you use this tried and true embroidery stitch.

Other topics you may enjoy: