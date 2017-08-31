The Gift that Keeps on Giving: Enter Fabric for Life 2017

Wouldn’t it be nice to have an unlimited supply of fabric you could use to make gifts for quilters, quilt lovers, and those who just need to keep warm?

What would you do if you had fabric to last a lifetime?

There are so many possibilities with all of that fabric—you could make something for everyone you know and more!

Perfect your piecing as you construct quilts of all shapes and sizes. Explore a new technique you’ve never tried without worrying about “wasting” fabric. Try every type of applique, pick up paper piecing, or make a sampler quilt (or a few) to find your favorite quilt block.

Dress your table in style with coordinating table linens. Showcase your favorite patterns by making simple fabric napkins. Create quick and easy place mats or intricate table runners you can use to practice machine quilting on your home sewing machine.

Spread joy to your family and friends by making small quilting projects of pillows, purses, and pouches. Or share your loot! The fabric itself makes wonderful gifts for quilters you know and love; build a bundle of your favorites or give pretty prints away by the yard.

When I asked one of my colleagues what she would do with fabric for life, her answer was something I hadn’t thought of so I had to share. She said she would experiment (after making each household in her extended family a quilt, of course). With this much fabric, she could play with dyeing solids, over-dyeing prints, and even using bleach to remove color. Plus, she could use her stash to explore ideas of transparency by cutting shapes out of the fabric to play with shadow and light manipulation.

Another way to put a lifetime supply of fabric to use would be to use it as a way to give back. You could make quilts for the charities you admire and for the causes you support. Create quilts for the maternity ward at your local hospital, quilts for victims of natural disasters, or cancer patients and survivors.

I’m sure you’ve thought of a dozen different ideas while reading this!

Every year our friends at Keepsake Quilting actually give away Fabric for Life! The grand prize of their annual sweepstakes wins a 20 year supply of fabric (so not quite a lifetime, but pretty darn close). Of course, many will enter and only one can win the key to an epic stash of fabric, but the other prizes including a BERNINA Sewing machine, Reliable iron, and fabric bundle from Paintbrush Studio are also pretty wonderful.

Why not throw your hat in the ring?

Now through December 31, 2017, you can enter for a chance to win Fabric for Life from Keepsake Quilting every day. That’s right: Every. Single. Day.

Go ahead and bookmark the page so you can enter early and often. And leave a comment below to let us know what you would do and make if you had fabric to last a lifetime.

