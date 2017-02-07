Design Your own Quilt: Try Improv Quilting

If you’ve never tried improv quilting, you should!

Improvisational quilt blocks can seem difficult when you don’t know where to start–all that freedom can be daunting–but they’re a great place to start if you want to design your own quilt.

In the March/April 2017 issue of Modern Patchwork Virginia Cole encourages us to look beyond the traditional rules of quilting when designing modern quilts by 07giving improv quilting a try. She shares three improvisational quilt blocks perfect for quilters new to the technique and for those who love to improvise when designing their quilts.

Using gray, white, and a bold color, her improvisational blocks are versatile, fun, and totally addictive. Here are her instructions for one quilt block that focuses on simple asymmetry:

Each block will be different and so their assembly may be different as well. Aim for rectangular-shaped blocks in the range of 5″ x 8″ to 10″ x 14″. Remember, you aren’t locked into a size at this stage: each block will be trimmed later, as needed.

1. Sew a gray rectangle/square to a similar length white rectangle/square.

2. Slice the block perpendicular to the seam. Make sure the slice is not in the center: the goal is for asymmetry, so make the slice either nearer to the top or the bottom of the pieced unit.

3. Sew a color strip between the slices and trim the block.Improvisation allows the designer to make changes along the way.

To get the most out of this technique, follow these tips:

Cut enough fabric for only a few blocks at a time.

Sew several blocks together and review your work. These blocks may lead to other block design ideas.

Try this technique with a group. This could be a fun guild activity. -Virginia Cole

Improvisational quilting is a great way to experiment with quilt designs, color play, and block structures. Do yourself a favor and give it a try!

Virginia’s article “Newbie Modern Quilt Blocks” in Modern Patchwork March/April 2017 will give you a few basic blocks to help kick off your improv quilting adventure. Get started improvising and designing your own quilt today when you instantly download the digital magazine.

Happy quilting!

Other topics you may enjoy: