Easy Quilting Gifts to Make and Give

Now that Thanksgiving is just one week away, I’m realizing my plan to make quilted gifts before December hasn’t come into fruition as I’d hoped. Sound familiar? If you’re like me, it’s time to start looking for quick quilting gifts to make and give.

As a visual learner, I’ve found I can pick things up a lot faster by watching someone demonstrate the technique or project instead of reading instructions over and over again. Since I don’t have a lot of spare time on my hands, I’ve been looking at online courses for gift-giving inspiration because they provide both written and video instructions.

Here are my three favorite online quilting courses that feature quilting gifts to make and give this holiday season:

The course Quilting Holiday Projects is packed with inspiration! It features written instructions along with video tutorials for six festive projects. Go for the classic as you make Merry & Bright Christmas Stockings or go for the whimsical as you sew up Jester Stockings. Learn to make a Christmas Cozy Quilt or Easy Fabric Wine Glass Coasters. Plus, you’ll get two cheerful patterns as a bonus when you sign up for the course.

Creative Quilting & Sewing with Fabric Panels is another great course to check out this holiday season. Oftentimes fabric panels can be hard to work with because it can be difficult to figure out how to use them in our projects. In her course, Margie Ullery provides a wide array of projects that use fabric panels including table runners, pillows, placemats, draw-string bags, and more. After watching her videos and looking at her patterns, I’ve realized that fabric panels are a great way to make quick and easy gifts for the holidays.

Last, but certainly not least we have the DIY T-Shirt Quilts course. I think learning how to make T-shirt quilts is something any quilter can do with a few helpful hints. To me this is a great way to reuse and repurpose fabric we’ve all got on hand—I can’t be the only one with drawers stuffed full of T-shirts! Since these quilts often use large blocks to show off the design of the shirt, they are quick to sew up and make a great memory quilt for the recipient. If an entire quilt seems like more than you’ve got time for, use what you’ve learned in the course to make a wall quilt or a pillow case.

These courses gave me tons of gift-giving inspiration; I hope they do the same for you. As with all of the start anytime courses at CraftU, you can access the course and materials anytime and anywhere using a computer, tablet, or smart phone. You’ll have unlimited access to the course for an entire year and you can download all of the videos and patterns so you can keep them forever.

Happy gift-making!

