Festive & Fun Stitched Bird Ornaments

Have you kicked off your handmade holiday season yet?

I’m happy to report; I’ve overcome my status as a procrastinator and have already begun working on quilted gifts for my family and friends. The small quilt patterns and fabric art projects from our new curated collection Trendy Modern Quilts and Gifts to Make And Give have been fueling my flurry of gift making.

There are so many projects to choose from; I had a difficult time deciding where to start. But now that I have, there’s no stopping me! I’ve been making potholders, placemats, and coasters galore.

To add another log to the fire of gift-giving inspiration, I can’t resist sharing a small quilting project by Candy Glendening. These lovely Stitched Bird Ornaments are not only perfect for the tree; I think they would be a wonderful addition to wrapped packages sitting underneath. Here’s how you make them:

1. Iron fusible web to the back of scraps of brightly colored fabric (use a 4″ x 8″ rectangle for the body and a 2″ x 4″ rectangle for the wing), following the manufacturer’s instructions. If you are using paper backed fusible webbing, allow it to cool and then remove the paper from each piece of fabric.

2. Trace an outline of a bird and wing onto cardstock. Fold each the fabric rectangles in half, wrong sides together. Using chalk, trace the body onto the front of larger piece of fabric, and the wing onto a the smaller piece of folded fabric. Pin each of the folded fabrics through the center of each shape. This will allow you to cut out 2 identical, mirror images of your bird parts.

3. Cut out both paired pieces and remove the pins. Place one bird body and then wing onto a 6″ x 6″ piece of felt, web side down, and fuse.

4. Carefully cut around the bird, leaving a 1/8″ border of white felt.

5. Turn the bird over and place the second bird body and wing on the felt, making sure that there is an even outline of felt all the way around. Fuse these into place and you will now have a double-sided bird.

6. To add an eye, either make a French knot with perle cotton, or use your sewing machine to free motion sketch a tiny circle.

7. Thread an embroidery needle with the perle cotton and stitch it through the felt at the point where the body and wing meet on the bird’s neck to create a hanging loop.

Are you ready to make a whole flock? I know I am! Now all I just have to decide if I want to use them for a garland, ornaments, or package pretties.

For more fun quilting and fabric art projects perfect for the upcoming holiday season, you won’t want to miss the Trendy Modern Quilts and Gifts to Make And Give collection.

You’re sure to be inspired by the charming projects in the Pretty Patchwork Pincushions eBook, Candy Glendening’s diverse designs from the Create Handmade Gifts for All eBook, and the show-stopping quilts and projects from Modern Patchwork Gifts. Get a handle on the handmade holiday season early when you download your collection

Happy gift making,

