Itajime Shibori Dyeing Made Easy

Itajime is a form of shibori dyeing that uses clamped shapes to create the resist.
Traditionally, the cloth was compressed between two pieces of wood held in place with string before starting the fabric dyeing process.
These days, shapes are generally made from acrylic or Plexiglas and are gripped with C-clamps. The shapes prevent the dye from penetrating into the fabric, creating distinctive patterns on the cloth.
The blue-and-white fabric featured in this project was hand dyed using our Itajime Fabric Dyeing Kit. The pattern on the fabric is achieved by a combination of folding and clamping reusable acrylic resist templates in any number of combinations. (You can find instructions on itajime fabric dyeing in the December/January 2009 issue of Quilting Arts and the December/January 2012 issue, too.)
You can adjust the distinctness of the patterns depending on the way you fold the fabric, the number of dye colors you use, and the clamping patterns. I like this simple, subtle style, but you can really go wild.
Some people resist itajime because they don’t know where to get the shapes, dyes, etc. But we’ve made it easy for you with our Welcome to the Fold Itajime Shibori Kit. It includes 12 shapes, dye, soda ash, and measuring tools.
You’ll find the directions for the Itajime Jewelry Pouch in the new issue of Quilting Arts Holiday 2015. It’s one of many gift and home décor projects for the holidays–or any time.
P.S. I’m giving away this Itajime Jewelry Pouch I made to one lucky reader. Just leave a comment below, and I’ll choose a winner next Tuesday, August 18, 2015.
$14.99
Quilting Arts Holiday 2015
Discover 28 projects you can't wait to make for you loved ones in Quilting Arts Holiday 2015!
$7.99
Quilting Arts, December 2008/January 2009: Digital
Pattern your fabrics with dye, Needle-felted journal quilts with punch, Treasures in Your Stash, 6 alternate ...
$7.99
Quilting Arts, December 2012/January 2013 Digital
Gain fresh and innovative techniques for hand stitching, printing, dyeing, and painting on quilts, plus ...
$99.00
Welcome to the Fold - Itajime Shibori
Fall in love with itajime fabric dyeing which uses shibori resist techniques along with indigo ...
76 thoughts on “Itajime Shibori Dyeing Made Easy”
Love the jewellery bag! So pretty – and just my favourite colour too! The itajime shibori design looks stunning.
This looks like so much fun. I’ve never even considered dyeing my own fabric, but I may have changed my mind now.
Wow! Having this kit put together with everything needed finally gives me the courage to try this on my own! Thank you! The jewelry bag is my favorite color. Gorgeous!!!
Never heard of Itajime before. Sounds interesting. Will learn more about it.
Gorgeous technique.
Never heard of Itajime. Will like to learn more about it.
The dyeing process looks interesting. I may never try it but the bag could be made with anything I already have. I like the bag!
What a pretty bag, great idea to have separate bags for different types of jewelry. The dyeing technique seems a good way for a beginner to learn to dye fabric.
Never have enough secret hiding bags! lol! Beautiful!
The jewelry bag is beautiful! I would love to be able to make that! Thank you for the opportunity to win! Keep up the awesome work!
I love the bag and it’s my favorite color. The free bag was a great idea!!! I had to learn how to add a comment. It draws people to your blog and they’re able to get more from the website!
Lovely bag and such an interesting dying technique! Thanks for sharing!
I enjoy my Daily Quilting Arts letter…usually I am one of the “invisible” readers. I read info but don’t respond, but I really like the block dying method and the colors used in this project.
Have done some resist dying. Love the shibori design of this bag.
This little bag would be a wonderful gift for those friends/family who travel a lot. It would also make it easier for me to stop using clear plastic bags for my own jewelry! I could see so many other uses for the zipper bag as well. If you are a “doodler”, it would hold colored pens/pencils/crayons, etc.
the itajime fabric is stunning and made up into the bag…well…its a jewel. I have not tried shibori fabric dying myself, but have long admired the results to those that have tried it. Thank you again for a brilliantly written blog. I do enjoy it so.
Great post, and nice bag as well! I’m into my second summer of indigo dyeing and am just about to go dip some itajime pieces. I can definitely vouch for the technique and how easy and effective it is.
“Some people resist itajime…” Was the play on words intentional? It made me laugh!
Beautiful bag. I love the design, and the colors. Thank you for the giveaway.
What a great opportunity to try a new dyeing process! It is added to my “i wanna do this” list! The bag is adorable too. Thank you.
Great technique you are using, can’t’wait to give it a go. Love the handbag x
Great little useful project and fun way to showcase a gem of shibori fabric!
The fabric looks like the shibori classes from the Create retreats last year taught by Cindy at Hands On Hand Dyes. They were amazing classes and Cindy’s kits have great instructions with them, along with phenomenal colors. I’ve used several of her kits and I’ve always lived the end results!
It’s time for Shibori!
Very clever and pretty.
This is something I’ve been DYEING to learn!
It is always easier when a kit is available. Thank you for the great post and beautiful project. I have been wanting to try this technique. Now, I have no excuse!
What a neat jewelry bag. Thanks for the giveaway.
The dyed fabric is beautiful and a wonderful use in which to showcase it! Thank for the chance to receive it!
The fabric is gorgeous and the jewelry pouch showcases it beautifully! Thank you for the chance to receive it!
Wow! Definitely time to play with dye again! Wow!
Handmade is always the best. The fabric technique would be interesting as a handmade book cover.
I love this project, I have see people using this type of dying but have never tried it myself. I think a small project like this is the perfect way to try shibori for the first time.
Beautiful bag. I have never heard of this technique before!
Your Itajime Jewelry Pouch is beautiful, I love it and would love to win it! 😉
Beautiful dyeing! Love your pouch
Love it! Please enter me for a chance to win this gorgeous jewelry bag.
I did lots of batik and shibori many years ago. This makes me want to start again.
I am excited to try this technique on my next round of dying. I’ve loved the results using PVC pipe but this adds to possibilities! Small variations will create a lot of unique fabric. Thanks for showcasing.
Intriguing idea to experiment with and I love how the Jewelry Pouch turned out.
I really do think it is a beautiful bag. I have tried some indigo dyeing and would like to know more, the articles sounds fascinating.
Would love to win the jewellery bag, it is beautiful
I love the itajime shibori. What a great way to use it.
LOVE TO CARRY THIS JEWERY BAG!!!
Thanks for putting together all the things you need to do the beautiful Shibori dying. It is so beautiful!
I love doing shibori and then making items from it.Your pouch is a great idea.
How adorable, might have to try that one day!
This would make a great gift for my friends and family for the holidays coming up. These are a one of kind awesome gift!
This jewelry pouch is one of the best things I’ve seen put forth here as a gift idea. The Shibori dyed fabric makes it unique and very special!
I am very attracted to this technique and am looking forward to trying it.
Would love to win this pouch. Have done some playing with shibori, but not a lot.
This unique, handcrafted bag would be a treasure to win.
This is a stunning pouch! It would be perfect for a very special jewelry set.
Such a gorgeous bag. Love the colors!
Really a neat way to dye fabric. Have not seen this method before.
Love the bag and fabric is beautiful! Thanks for your generosity!
I loved doing this in the days when my body wasn’t as unforgiving as it is now (pre-accident) and would love to do some more. The next best thing is admiring other people’s work and this one is admirable indeed.
Intriguing technique and beautiful project
That is a beautiful bag! I absolutely love the tye-dye look as tye-dye makes me happy!!
I have never heard of this type of dyeing method. I only know of the tie dye method. This method is very interesting and the pouch is simple but beautiful. Thank you so much for the giveaway.
love! love the bag…
not only cute… it’s clever design – would love to win it!!!
What a beautiful little jewelry pouch! It makes me smile remembering my dyeing adventures, and now I want to go back to dyeing and playing while the weather allows me to be outside.
Wow, you did a beautiful job. I think if I won it though I would have to use it for my sewing. Too nice for makeup! Thanks for offering a chance to win.
love the color. have tried shabori dyeing so I would probably like this technique.
I love dyeing with different Shibori techniques. I haven’t tried the indigo dye yet, but your fabric looks great and I love the jewelry bag.