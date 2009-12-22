Our Gift to You Free Quilted Bag Patterns

Heading out for a party on New Year's Eve and want to carry a stylish bag? Resolved to carry an eco-friendly tote bag rather than choose paper or plastic in 2010? Still looking for a last-minute homemade gift to whip together before Christmas? Maybe you just can't get enough quilted handbags?

Then you're in luck, because our gift to you this holiday season is our FREE downloadable eBook, Seven Quilted Bag Patterns: Handmade Quilt Bags from Quilting Arts. You can go quilt crazy with these quilted bags–there's a quilted bag pattern for every style and every occasion.

How about a quick and easy gift bag? Melanie Testa's Pretty Purses are made from small quilted sandwiches you can personalize any way you like. Linda and Laura Kemshall's Easy & Elegant Quilted Bag is a triangular cotton quilt bag pattern you can put together in no time. Just add free-motion stitching, handmade appliqué, or beading. Add a strap and you can use it as a quilted shoulder bag.

For a night on the town, you'll want to try one of three Classic Evening Bag patterns by Susan Brubaker Knapp. You can combine fabrics, stitching, and embellishments to make these quilted bags sleek and chic or fun and funky-whatever suits your style

The Mini Messenger quilted tote bag pattern by LuAnne Hedblom is another quick and easy project. It combines inkjet collage motifs with pretty fabrics to make a great personalized shoulder or tote bag. Just adjust the length of the strap.

Finally, Kelli Nina Perkins' Artful Eco Bag couldn't be easier to make, and it's so much fun to carry. This pieced cotton quilt tote bag can be rolled up for storage and washed when it gets soiled. With a cheerful handmade bag like this, you might actually enjoy grocery shopping.

You'll get full instructions and patterns to make each of these handmade quilted handbags yourself. We hope you enjoy your gift, from our quilt studio to yours!

Happy Holidays and Happy Quilting!

P.S. Have a friend who likes to make handmade bags? Pass this FREE downloadable eBook, Seven Quilted Bag Patterns: Handmade Quilt Bags from Quilting Arts along to her.

