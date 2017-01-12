How to Pack and Ship Quilts: The Rolled Quilt Method

If you’ve decided this is the year you’re going to enter your quilts or fiber art into shows or magazines, you’re going to need to know how to ship them properly. No one wants the artwork you’ve lovingly labored over for countless hours to arrive at its destination damaged.

Here at Quilting Arts Magazine we are no strangers to packing and shipping quilts. Today Kristine Lundblad, our Associate Editor and shipping guru, is here to share a few tips she’s learned over the years that are sure to help your quilt arrive safely.

As always, when sending your work to a quilt show or exhibition, check the information sheets from the organizers to follow their shipping requirements. You can make modifications to Kristine’s tips if needed to comply with their specifications.

Here is Kristine’s technique for rolling quilts to prepare them for shipping:

For smaller quilts, rolling them works well for shipping. Use a piece of pool noodle or rolled up tissue in the center.

Place the quilt face down on a clean surface, cover with tissue; ideally, we don’t want fabric to touch fabric so we use tissue in between layers.

Roll the quilt around the noodle. We roll with the front of the quilt facing out because we believe that is less stressful on it and creates fewer wrinkles.

Don’t roll too tightly–this can create wrinkles or stress on the stitches.

If the quilt has lots of embellishments, try adding more tissue, bubble wrap, or a piece of quilt batting to cushion the embellishments. Roll loosely.

For final packing:

Wrap everything in a final layer of tissue.

Cover with plastic to resist any water damage during shipping. We use clear plastic bags.

Pack whatever documents the quilt show requires–if they do not require anything, at the very least enclose a duplicate shipping label and your contact information in case anything happens to the package during shipping or the label on your quilt become obscured for some reason. A sewn-in label is best but a pinned one is better than nothing.

Happy quilting!

