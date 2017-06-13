Quilt Blocks Galore: Sampler Quilts To Try

Have you ever made a sampler quilt? They are a wonderful way to explore and experiment with an assortment of quilt blocks without having to commit to making an entire quilt out of one or two blocks. By easing into the different techniques each block requires, these quilts are perfect for building skills for quilters of every skill level.

Since variety is the spice of life, I’ve chosen my top three books featuring sampler quilts:

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been seeing the quilt blocks from this book all over Instagram! I’ve been completely enamored and inspired by the way quilters are making these blocks fit their own style. Some use a strict color palette of solids while others use fun prints or even scraps. With 100 quilt blocks, there’s a wide range of designs to try. You can use them to make any of the three quilts in the book or make up your own setting for these blocks.

In this book, AnneMarie Chany infuses traditional piecing with a modern aesthetic to create three sampler quilts featuring 25 sister blocks. Make the sister blocks identical or change up the color scheme for a patchier look. Create one of the quilts from the book, or branch out by mixing, matching, and rearranging to create your own design. The sky is the limit when it comes to these sister blocks with spunky names like School Girl’s Puzzle and Contrary Wife.

Wow, how can you go wrong with 365 quilt blocks in one quilt book? The quilt blocks in this book by Lucinda Ganderton feature the basics including four patches, quarter-square triangles, flying geese, diamond squares, perspective squares, and more. She uses them to create blocks featuring birds, boats, and baskets. This book is perfect for anyone who has made it a resolution to make a quilt block a day or for quilters looking for new quilt blocks that will pique their interest and ignite their inspiration.

The best part about sampler quilts is you can find the quilt blocks that speak to your style and design sensibilities. Plus, each book provides technique tips for so many quilting basics it’s easy for beginners to follow and for advanced quilters to take on new challenges. I hope you enjoy discovering new quilt blocks as you make your own sampler quilt.

Happy quilting!

P.S. Have you made a sampler quilt? Leave a comment below to share the most important lesson you learned during the process of constructing your sampler.

