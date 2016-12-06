Scrap-tastic Quilted Gifts for Everyone on Your List

Now that the season of gift-making and giving is in full swing, it’s a great time to make a dent in your fabric scrap stash. And let’s be honest, we all have them. With so many gorgeous fabrics available, it’s hard not to hoard favorite bits of cloth, even if they are nothing more than snippets.

That pile of bits of binding and pieces of print is all you need to start creating charming projects that are quick to stitch and fun to make. Plus, as an added bonus, you don’t have to leave the comfort and coziness of your sewing room!

Here are a few present-perfect projects you can get started on right away:

Charming Dish Towels by Vicki Christensen

This time of year it seems like everyone is in the kitchen, whether it’s making a turkey for the family or fudge for the neighbors, this is the room where everyone gathers. Dish towels are without a doubt a kitchen essential. It seems like no matter how many you have, it’s never enough. Use leftover pre-cuts to dress up a set of flower sack dish towels. Not only will you be able to send your beloved scraps off to a good home, you can also give a loved one something they are sure to use and enjoy.

Mod Pillow Pair by Melissa Lunden

Create a contemporary throw pillow by framing larger pieces of coordinating prints with a neural fabric or two. The large sections of neutral fabric allow the prints to pop and are a chic way to shine the spotlight on a favorite pattern or fabric scrap you’ve been holding onto. Plus, these Modern Pillow Pairs are easy to construct and are even easier to tailor to the taste of someone special on your list.

Soothing Eye Pillow by Ellen Seeburger





After the stress of shopping, cooking, cleaning, wrapping, etc. just about everyone will need a little rest and relaxation. A Soothing Eye Pillow is a great gift to kick off a post-holiday decompression session. Plus, this delightful gift is a perfect way to use the smaller scraps you’ve got in your stash.

To get started on these projects and discover eight more designs you can’t wait to make, download your copy of Quilting Arts Presents: Creating with Fabric Scraps today. You’ll find everything from quick gifts to scrap quilts in this instant download.

Happy gift making and giving!

