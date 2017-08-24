Did you follow along with the Weekend Quilting Book Showcase? If you missed it, no worries—we’ve got some of the projects right here.

Everyone loves beautiful projects that sew up fast. So it’s not surprising that quilters from around the globe volunteered to receive a copy of Tied with a Ribbon blogger Jemima Flendt’s new book Weekend Quilting and make a project for her online tour. The result was a stunning collection of quilts, runners, pillows, and more that highlighted the beauty of Jemima’s designs and the personality each quilter brings to a project. In case you haven’t seen them, here’s a sampling for you to enjoy. (For a complete itinerary, check out this previous post).

Suzy Williams (Suzy Quilts) was so taken by the “modern, minimal look” of the Duck, Duck, Goose Mini Quilt, she supersized it. “The design was so fabulous, I wanted to make it a full-sized quilt for a little boy,” says Suzy, who used Kona Snow for the background fabric and a mix of Uppercase fat quarters from Windham Fabrics for the blocks. To make her quilt 48” square, Suzy enlarged the Flying Geese to 3” x 6” (finished) and used the No-Waste method from her blog. Clearly, her dog Scrappy is a fan.

“Weekend Quilting is filled with wonderful designs, but the In the Middle Mini Quilt really appealed to me,” says Peta Peace (She Quilts A Lot). “The Churn Dash is one of my favorite quilt blocks and I thought it would be fun to see the design done in a bold colorway with a solid background.” Using fabrics from her stash, Peta made the mini quilt and turned it into a pillow using the directions Jemima provided for another project in the book. According to Peta, “The instructions and diagrams made it so easy to whip up!”

Ellis and Higgs blogger Nadra Ridgeway loves making pillows, so she turned the Sparkles Mini Quilt into a gorgeous cushion for her couch. “I hadn’t paper pieced in a very long time and I’d been wanting to make this simple but effective pattern for a while,” says Nadra. “This was the perfect occasion!” She used fabrics from her newest line, Arbor Blossom for Riley Blake Designs, and downsized the pattern from sixteen blocks to nine to make her pillow 16” square. “With a simple and easy envelope closure, you can turn any mini quilt into a beautiful cushion in no time,” she says.

Jemima’s Opposites Attract Pillow was the inspiration for this sweet design from Minki Kim (Minki Kim). “I enjoy adding my own twist with almost every book I meet,” says Minki. “I wanted to add my sewing illustrations and the blank squares on the Opposites Attract Pillow seemed the perfect canvas to me.” She drew small flower petals and leaves to create elements for the 6-inch squares, then used Arbor Blossom fabrics by Nadra Ridgeway for Riley Blake Designs. “Add your own creativity for a fun twist,” encourages Minki.

“I love projects featuring houses,” says Lisa Cox, A Spoonful of Sugar blogger and author of the namesake book A Spoonful of Sugar. “I resized the Avenues Mini Quilt so it would fit on the pegboard in my sewing room.” For her 13½” x 15½” version, Lisa made three House blocks and six Tree blocks (instead of eight each), using a selection of fabrics from Les Petites and Charleston fabrics by Amy Sinibaldi for Art Gallery Fabrics. She also added a printed tape in the lower border “for extra interest.”

The versatility of the Sparkles Mini Quilt pattern appealed to Lindsey Neill known on Instagram as @penandpaperpatterns. “The design works well with both modern and traditional prints,” she says. “I knew it would be perfect for using up scraps and a fat eighth bundle I had, too. Using up smaller cuts of fabrics isn’t always easy, but this pattern is perfect for them!” She followed the pattern as written, using a Robert Kaufman chambray for the background and various Cotton + Steel prints for the top and binding, then added an envelope closure on the back. “I love to take a mini quilt and add an envelope closure, so I can display it on the wall or switch it up and have it stuffed on a couch instead,” she says. “Projects that can serve more than one purpose are my favorite!”

“All of the projects in the book are so lovely, I had a hard time deciding what to make first,” says Elea Lutz (Elea Lutz Design). But her love of florals and bright colors drew her to the Blooms Mini Quilt. “It is pretty décor for the wall or a perfect project for a gift,” says Elea, who used Little Dolly fabric from her newest collection for Penny Rose Fabrics. “It’s also a great project for scraps.” As an unexpected bonus, she was able to create some gift tags with a few leftover flower appliqués and even added a favorite quote that reminded her of the quilt.

“I adore English paper piecing, so the Pentagon Bangles Table Runner really called to me,” says Carla Peichef, known on Instagram as @cpeicheff. “I needed something smaller, so I decided to downsize the runner.” She followed Jemima’s instructions for the sizing of the pentagons and stitched them as directed. “When it came time to put my project together, I simply joined the ends of each pentagon to form complete circles,” says Carla. She used an assortment of Heather Ross fabrics to make her 12” x 17” placemat, but notes “all of the fabrics were fussy cut from scraps!”

Amy Sinibaldi (Nana Company) loves the “fresh, clean, and modern look” of the kaleidoscope pattern in the Sparkles Mini Quilt. “I was looking for a project to showcase my fabrics and this was perfect,” says Amy, who used strike-offs from her Playground collection for Art Gallery Fabrics. “It has dynamic negative space that really shows off fabrics.” Because Amy was pressed for time, she foundation paper pieced nine blocks instead of sixteen, then added a 2-inch border and turned the mini quilt into a 20-inch cushion. “If you’re hurrying to make a project for a swap or for a friend as a gift, nine blocks is enough to make the pattern shine,” says Amy. “This pattern is fantastic because you can totally change the look just by changing the placement of the focal prints and negative space. It’s a great showcase piece.”

Alisha Orlando, owner of the online shop Ministry of Fabric, likes geometric shapes, so the In the Middle Mini Quilt immediately jumped out at her. “I have small fabric pulls sitting around the studio just waiting for the right project to come along,” says Alisha. “I needed a new cushion for our couch, so voila!” She used florals from the Frou Frou Range, which she mixed with “bits and pieces” she had on hand to create her mini quilt turned pillow. “This project is a scrap buster,” she adds.

Get your own print or digital copy of Weekend Quilting. We love it, and think you will too!

Happy Weekend Quilting!

Jodi

