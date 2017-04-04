Wool Flowers for Fiber Art & More

Over the past several years I’ve often thought about learning to crochet so I could make flower embellishments to use in various fiber art projects, but have never found the time. Luckily, Enid Gjelten Weichselbaum has devised an easy way to make pretty three-dimensional posy flowers using wool—no crochet required!

Enid began creating fabric flowers out of a variety of materials when a customer buying one of her art quilts mentioned the growing popularity of boutonnieres for men in New York City. After experimenting with silk, ribbon, and wool roving, Enid developed her technique for making these darling wool blossoms.

While I’ll keep crochet on my “to learn” list, I’m happy to have a simple technique I can use to create fabric flowers quickly and easily.

Here is a brief tutorial excerpted from Enid’s article “Pretty Little Posies” from the April/May 2017 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine:

Materials:

3 ½ ” piece of wool felt

¾ ” circle of stabilizer

Fastener—a tack pin with pinch back or craft jewelry pin

Thread to match felt

Make the Posy:

1. Cut the felt into a circle about 3″ in diameter. Leave a small tab on one side.

2. Starting at the tab, cut the circle into a continuous spiral. The width of the spiral string should be about ½ “. Leave the center uncut. The center piece should be about ¾ ” in diameter.

3. Starting at the outside end of the spiral, roll the felt between your fingers.

4. Roll the spiral up to the center circle and stop, leaving the center circle loose. Keep the bottom of the rolled piece flat and even. To secure the rolled felt, hand sew through the diameter of the roll, beginning in the center and leaving the knot hidden. Pass the needle from side to side near the base. Catch each part of the fabric with the thread so that none of the fabric will escape the roll. These stitches should not be visible, except around the outside of the roll.

5. Knot the end of the thread in the center, hiding the thread. The result is a little rose, with a flap of fabric hanging off the bottom.

Before you sew the flap closed you can insert an assortment of fasteners. Try attaching wool flowers to pins, hair ties and barrettes, or use several as embellishments by sewing them directly onto your next fiber art project.

Check out this technique and a whole lot more when you get the April/May 2017 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine. Download your copy today for instant inspiration. Or better yet, subscribe to Quilting Arts so you never miss out on expert instruction and inspiring art quilts from around the world.

Happy quilting!

Other topics you may enjoy: