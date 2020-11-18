Building a Quilting Empire | Quilt & Tell Podcast

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Jenny Doan joins Tracy, Lori and Ginger—get ready to laugh! Of course, we talk about how Hamilton, Missouri, became a quilting destination, but we also talk about how Jenny learned to sew and why her parents insisted upon signing her up for 4-H. Kristina Whitney is our guest for the Fine Finishes segment. She is a Handi Quilter Studio Educator who really gets our creative brains going as she explains how she crazy pieces on her longarm. Stay Tuned!

Welcome | Quilt Chat

Ginger is sad because her foot pedal broke on her sewing machine.

Open Studios | Jenny Doan

Jenny Doan from Missouri Star Quilt Company joins Quilt & Tell to chat about her quilting life.

Jenny’s Grandmother embroidered a block like this every day. Jenny turned the blocks into quilts for her family—she didn’t even know she was quilting.

Missouri Star Quilt Company

Fine Finishes | Kristina Whitney

Handi Quilter Studio Educator Kristina Whitney joins Quilt & Tell to chat about a fun technique she created. After inheriting an abundance of fabric from her grandmother, Kristina decided to use up her fabric and batting scraps on her longarm. Stay tuned to learn more.

Handi Quilter Live October

