Building a Quilting Empire | Quilt & Tell Podcast
Jenny Doan joins Tracy, Lori and Ginger—get ready to laugh! Of course, we talk about how Hamilton, Missouri, became a quilting destination, but we also talk about how Jenny learned to sew and why her parents insisted upon signing her up for 4-H. Kristina Whitney is our guest for the Fine Finishes segment. She is a Handi Quilter Studio Educator who really gets our creative brains going as she explains how she crazy pieces on her longarm. Stay Tuned!
SUBSCRIBE:
Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify
Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to listen to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom)!
Welcome | Quilt Chat
Ginger is sad because her foot pedal broke on her sewing machine.
Open Studios | Jenny Doan
Jenny’s Grandmother embroidered a block like this every day. Jenny turned the blocks into quilts for her family—she didn’t even know she was quilting.
Follow Missouri Star Quilt Company on YouTube
Fine Finishes | Kristina Whitney
Handi Quilter Studio Educator Kristina Whitney joins Quilt & Tell to chat about a fun technique she created. After inheriting an abundance of fabric from her grandmother, Kristina decided to use up her fabric and batting scraps on her longarm. Stay tuned to learn more.
Follow Kristina on HandiQuilter.com to see more of her ideas for piecing on your longarm.
FOLLOW THE HOSTS
Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive
Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews
TALK TO US!
Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/
Email us: [email protected]
Join the Conversation!