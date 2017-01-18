Announcing finalists for the “Tell Us a Story” Reader Challenge

In the December 2016/January 2017 issue of Quilting Arts, we presented the “Tell Us a Story” Reader Challenge and our clever readers stepped up to the challenge! Each quilt is accompanied with a compelling tale. It was hard to choose but we’re pleased and proud to announce the finalists of this challenge:

Amberlee Berry, “Goodbye to Kansas”

Ann Greenbank, “My Father’s Journey”

Ann Brauer, “Smokey Snow I”

Katherine Dossman, “Determination”

Lynn Randall, “Mother’s Day 2015”

Janice Bioduk, “The Quilting Bee”

Deborah M. Pearsall, “Postcards”

Patricia Smith, “Lion!“

Mona Butler Alderson, “Daisy and Me”

Robbie Porter, “A Misty Memory”

Congratulations, finalists, and thank you to all who submitted their work for this challenge! We will share a sampling of finalists’ artwork in the June/July 2017 issue or online at quiltingdaily.com.

Next steps

Finalists, please ship your artwork to us (address below) to arrive no later than February 10, 2017 (note arrival date extension). Include a shipping and handling fee of $10 (U.S.), $20 (Canada), or $30 (all other international). This fee, which must be paid in U.S. dollars, covers the shipping costs, packing materials, and handling for the return of your entry. Only cash, checks, or money orders can be accepted; no credit cards or electronic transfers. Checks or money orders should be made payable to F+W.

Please securely pack your quilt to resist damage from the elements (we suggest putting the quilt in a sealed plastic bag inside the main packaging). Also include your full name and mailing address (clearly written, please) inside the package.

The entire piece and all of its packaging must weigh less than 3 lbs. and fit inside a standard shipping/mailing box or padded envelope for return shipment.

Finalists, mail your entries to:

Quilting Arts Magazine/F+W

Attn: ‘Story’ Reader Challenge

490 Boston Post Road, Suite 15

Sudbury, MA 01776

USA

Note: By submitting your reader challenge entry, you are authorizing F+W to publish your project in upcoming publications and promotional materials, on our websites and in other e-media, as well as to possibly display it at shows. F+W will not be held responsible for loss or damage due to circumstances beyond our control.

We reserve the right to keep and possibly display your “Tell Us a Story” quilt until the week of June 15, 2017.

If you have questions, contact Katie at katie.chicarello@fwmedia.com.

