5 Free Fiber Art and Fabric Art Projects

Discover Amazing Textile Art Techniques for Quilters

So much of what we already do is considered fabric art, but today we’re here to challenge you to new heights in quilt, fiber and fabric crafts. In this free eBook from Quilting Daily, we offer quilters of all skill levels new ways to explore the wide world of fiber art projects.

It’s all about dimension using the 3D quilt patterns for floral embellishments and brooches. The next project will have your imagination traveling through line, shape and color using a variety of materials (such as fabric, paint, and thread) to create fabric collage quilts. Then, build 3-D quilts with scavenged studio scraps reminiscent of a nest.

Next make a soothing eye pillow using mini art quilts and felt pieces. Finally, follow the artfully surprising quilt challenge and learn to create fiber art quilts on a whim. Start your own adventure today when you download your copy of this free eBook!

