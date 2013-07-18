Free Guide to Quilt Embellishment Techniques + Projects

Learn 5 Innovative Ways to Embellish Your Fiber Art

There are countless different embellishment techniques to add pizzazz to your art quilts, enhancing their texture, color, and overall design. In this free eBook from Quilting Daily, today’s top art quilters are taking you through tons of ideas, with ways you may not have thought of to embellish your fiber art.

Open up this collection and you’ll find information on hand embroidery, bead fringe, using buttons and more. The mantra of this free eBook? Don’t be afraid to pile it on! Let these expert designers show you innovative ways of sewing embellishments to your quilts. Download this FREE eBook and have fun getting carried away!

To receive your free download, join our mailing list and never miss news, tips, promotions or discounts.