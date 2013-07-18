How to Paint on Fabric: Free Fabric Painting Techniques for Texture and Interest

How many ways can you think of to add design and texture to fabric? One of the most interesting and playful ways we can think of is painting fabric. Though you may think of painting in a basic sense, using a brush and paint, this eBook is about taking it to a whole new next level. With articles from four expert artists, this eBook features incredible inspiration and fabric painting ideas galore. Ever wondered how you can get a marbling effect, or how you can layer to create incredible texture? We answer these questions and so many more in this free download on how to paint fabric. Grab your copy today!

To receive your free download, join our mailing list and never miss news, tips, promotions or discounts.