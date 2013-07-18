4 Fine Sewing Techniques: Sewing Ideas to Expand Your Stitchery Knowledge

When it comes to quilting, stitchery is like the icing on the cake. After all the piecing is complete quilters use sewing techniques, needle and thread, to add a final element of design, texture, and color, truly bringing the piece to life. That is why Quilting Daily has put together this amazing free eBook, entirely dedicated to fine sewing technique.

Whether you are sewing by hand or using a sewing machine, sewing fabric is always a soothing and rhythmic process. Cuddle up on the sofa for some hand sewing, or get lost in the steady flow of your machine as fabric slides beneath its needle. Download your free eBook today and load up on new sewing ideas and sewing tips from the experts.

To receive your free download, join our mailing list and never miss news, tips, promotions or discounts.