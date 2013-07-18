4 Fine Sewing Techniques: Sewing Ideas to Expand Your Stitchery Knowledge

When it comes to quilting, stitchery is like the icing on the cake. After all the piecing is complete quilters use sewing techniques, needle and thread, to add a final element of design, texture, and color, truly bringing the piece to life. That is why Quilting Daily has put together this amazing free eBook, entirely dedicated to fine sewing technique.
Whether you are sewing by hand or using a sewing machine, sewing fabric is always a soothing and rhythmic process. Cuddle up on the sofa for some hand sewing, or get lost in the steady flow of your machine as fabric slides beneath its needle. Download your free eBook today and load up on new sewing ideas and sewing tips from the experts.
In this free download we’ve put together four perfect sewing projects to help guide you further along your quilt sewing journey. Plus, bonus stitch samplers help you practice your sewing, quilting, and stitchery skills. Get instructions for how to sew unique stitches that are sure to impress, plus expand your sewing technique knowledge, when you download this free eBook.
Article #1
Transform a Quilt with Hand Stitching by Laura Wasilowski
This article will teach you how to take a flat, uninteresting quilt top and bring the quilt surface to life. Discover different hand sewing techniques and add color, texture, and pattern to the surface of your art quilts. Wasilowski uses hand stitching in four basic ways to enhance quilt tops and you’ll learn them all along with helpful sewing tips.
Article #2
Retro-Inspired Stitch Samplers by Jackie Cardy
Combine fabrics, threads, and stitches and discover new ways to satisfy your creative needs. Cardy gives excellent step-by-step sewing instructions on how to assemble your own dyed fabric and backgrounds together to create a stitch sampler. Learn to sew as many as you can create with all different colors and designs.
Article #3
Painting with Pattern Stitches by Carole Redlich
This free article offers new ideas based on the sewing machine stitch patterns you may have on your machine. Add personality and fun to your quilt by using a unique quilting stitch or two. Select stitches and learn to sew them in blocks to see the resultant character: wavy, block, net, zigzag, lace.
Article #4
Thread Painting 101 by Terry White
Variegated, colored cotton threads are toys for thread painters. The many effects one can achieve by paying some attention to the color changes are magical. The mix of these threads can add complexity and interest to a simple shape. Knowledge of basic thread painting and machine quilting is required to follow White’s sewing instructions. However, be prepared to find yourself thrilled with what you can create.
This free eBook contains detailed quilt sewing instructions to enhance your stitch-work and allow you to learn to sew to your heart’s content. Here’s what you’ll find inside:
- Laura Wasilowski shows you how to use hand stitches to add vibrancy and color.
- Then, Jackie Cardy shares sewing tips on how to create samplers inspired by mid-century motifs.
- For those wondering about all your machine’s programmed pattern stitches, you’ll love Carole Redlich’s article.
- Finally, Terry White describes the basics of painting with thread, and shares one of her patterns to get you going.
