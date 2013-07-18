A Quilters’ Guide to Art Quilting Supplies and Tools: Free Download

A quilter’s supplies usually include a sewing tape measure, a good pair of fabric scissors, rotary cutters, quilting rulers and cutting mats, and quilting notions—not to mention a quilting/sewing machine.

But art quilters—who make quilts to be hung on a wall and not washed–use an additional list of quilting supplies. Those include everything from found objects and beads to fine art and craft supplies to LED lighting and other high-tech elements.

In A Quilters Guide to Art Quilting Supplies and Tools, we’ve assembled advice and instruction on quilt supplies that are optimal for art quilters and mixed-media fiber artists.

In this free eBook you’ll learn how to use fabric glue sticks in quilting, the best fabric markers for quilting, how to use a twin needle, and a high tech—but easy—way to make quilt labels that bring a very personal touch to the story of your quilt.

To receive your free download, join our mailing list and never miss news, tips, promotions or discounts.