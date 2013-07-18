A Quilters’ Guide to Art Quilting Supplies and Tools: Free Download

A quilter’s supplies usually include a sewing tape measure, a good pair of fabric scissors, rotary cutters, quilting rulers and cutting mats, and quilting notions—not to mention a quilting/sewing machine.
But art quilters—who make quilts to be hung on a wall and not washed–use an additional list of quilting supplies. Those include everything from found objects and beads to fine art and craft supplies to LED lighting and other high-tech elements.
In A Quilters Guide to Art Quilting Supplies and Tools, we’ve assembled advice and instruction on quilt supplies that are optimal for art quilters and mixed-media fiber artists.
In this free eBook you’ll learn how to use fabric glue sticks in quilting, the best fabric markers for quilting, how to use a twin needle, and a high tech—but easy—way to make quilt labels that bring a very personal touch to the story of your quilt.
To receive your free download, join our mailing list and never miss news, tips, promotions or discounts.
Discover how all these quilt supplies can enhance your art quilts!
The art quilter’s stash is one to play with! Sure we’ve got mountains of fabric and fun thread, but we might also have glue, fabric markers, and a few extra quilting accessories for our sewing machine. This free guide is all about helping you explore these slightly unusual, full-of-potential, supplies.
You might just discover how fabric glue will help you in your next appliqué project. Learn about using fabric markers in your art quilts, they are especially great for ATCs. How about the best fabric scissors, you can never have too many pairs of great scissors. Follow along to see how double needles create depth in your art quilts. Then make yourself a custom quilt label that when scans tells yours store. Grab your free guide to quilting supplies for beginners and art quilters, and start playing today.
Article #1
Scissors: Getting the Right Cut by Jamie Fingal
A good pair of scissors is one of the most essential tools for quilting. Jamie tells you how to find the best scissors for cutting fabric of all kinds. Plus, she offers safety tips and suggestions for cutting intricate shapes.
Article #2
Fabric Markers Five Ways by Maria Elkins
Fabric markers promise a quick and easy way to apply color to fabric. But which markers will give you the colors, lines, and durability you want? Maria tested five brands and shares her results so you can find the best fabric markers for the job.
Article #3
Double Down: Using a Twin Needle in Free-Motion Quilting by Diane Wright
Two threads are often better than one! Diane shows you how to use a twin needle to help you achieve the perfect look for a particular piece, including shadow effects and reverse appliqué. The process itself is simple, but requires a little patience and practice when you get started.
Article #4
Lapel Stick: A New Glue Stick for Fabric by Maria Elkins
Maria gives you a tutorial on how to use fabric glue in stick form to make quilting tasks like matching stripes, couching, and appliqué easier. She prefers Lapel Stick because it is a non-toxic, acid-free fabric glue that can be washed out or left in place with no negative long-term effects.
Article #5
Label Your Quilts with StoryPatches from stkr.it. by Leslie Tucker Jenison
Most quilters agree that a quilt isn’t complete until it has been photographed and labeled. But what if all you have to say about your piece doesn’t fit on a traditional quilt label? Leslie shows you how to use QR code technology to link quilt labels to audio, video, images, or text. And she includes an example with one of her own quilts.
Dive into these five articles to learn how to use quilting tools and supplies to your advantage!
What should you cut cotton or charmeuse with? What about instructions for how to use fabric markers? This free guide has it all, and it’s just a click away.