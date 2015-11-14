Free Quilt Patterns & Tutorials

There’s no better source for free quilt patterns than the free eBooks from Quilting Daily. With hundreds of quilting project ideas, tutorials, tips, and techniques, these collections represent some of the best and brightest quilters today.
Appliqué Quilts
Art Quilts/Quilt Art
B
Baby Quilts
Bag Patterns
Beginner Quilting
Binding & Finishing
Block Quilts
C
Christmas Quilting
Copyright 101
Crazy Quilting
D
Digital Design
Easy Patterns
Embellishment
F
Fabric Art
Fabric Dyeing
Fabric Painting
Fine Sewing
Free-Motion Quilting
G
Gift Ideas
H
Hand Sewing
Handmade Quilts
How to Quilt
Image Transfers
M
Machine Embroidery
Machine Needle Felting
Memory Quilts
Modern Quilts
Monoprinting
P
Painting Fabric
Patchwork Quilts
Photo Quilts
Printing on Fabric
Whether you’re a traditional quilter who enjoys hand-stitched appliqué, or a contemporary quilter who opts for machine-stitched appliqué, you’ll want to explore the techniques and designs presented in this free eBook. Read More . . .
Quilt art comes in many forms and is often inspired by the experiences, imagery, and ideas of the artist, rather than a traditional pattern. Art quilting has become a fun way for artists to express creativity and explore new methods for quilt design. Even though the foundations of quilt art are the same as traditional quilting, many quilt artists now incorporate a variety of new processes into projects, just like these 5 art quilts. Read More . . .
Baby quilts make wonderful one-of-a-kind gifts that are sure to be treasured. The experts at Quilting Daily have put together four fun patterns that will appeal to beginning and intermediate quilters alike. Read More . . .
Who doesn’t love a great bag? And a handmade quilted bag you’ve created yourself, ranks right up there with the most stylish designer bag money can buy. Read More . . .
Beginner Quilting/Easy Quilt Patterns
Discover how easy beginning quilting can be! This collection of projects and articles will guide you through basic quilting techniques and give you expert advice on how to ensure your quilt is a success. Read More . . .
Experience the process of finishing and binding quilts in a whole new way. Learn techniques for crafting a quilt hanging sleeve, binding corners with ease, and using materials such as sheers and yarn for binding quilt edges. Read More . . .
Squares are the building block of one of the most traditional quilting styles: block quilts. While squares can be as simple as one piece of fabric, they can also be very complex with several smaller pieces of fabric sewn together to form a square. In each of the four tutorials included in this eBook, the basics of quilt blocks will be revisited, but with a modern twist. Read More . . .
Christmas Quilting Patterns & Holiday Decor
When the holiday’s roll around, what we need is a little inspiration. This collection of five free patterns is sure to put you in a festive mood. From ornaments to table runners, tree skirts to hot pads, you’ll have plenty of designs to choose from for your holiday celebrations. Read More . . .
Quilting Daily and the staff at Interweave have released a new free eBook Know Your Rights: Copyright 101 for Art Quilters to help raise awareness of the issues surrounding copyright and give credit to the talented writers, designers, artists, photographers, and innovators who work with us to share their products and ideas with our readers. This guide to the basics of copyright is for anyone and everyone: designers and makers, crafters, retailers, library staff, educators, and more. Read More . . .
Crazy Quilting/Advanced Quilt Embellishment
There’s really no limit to the unique embellishments you can use for your quilts. From paper to zippers, metal bits to LED lights, explore five ways to make your own crazy quilts. Read More . . .
Technology can help any quilter take their designs to the next level, and all it takes is a little knowledge. With the help of this free guide you’ll learn how to use tools, create digital collage, print on fabric and more. It’s easier than you think! Read More . . .
Whether you’re just starting out or are looking for a simple pattern, you’ll love the designs in this free collection. Make a mini hexagon quilt, scrappy design, bird mini quilts and an easy silhouette quilt. It’s all here in this free collection. Read More . . .
Whether you’re looking to add more texture, more color, or simply to enhance your overall design, this eBook is for you. Whatever your quilting style, you’ll find plenty of new and interesting quilt embellishment ideas. Read More . . .
As quilters so much of what we do is already considered to be fabric art. However, this eBook presents ideas and techniques that will challenge you to incorporate new and exciting techniques into your quilting, fiber, and fabric crafts. Read More . . .
Sometimes all we need as quilt artists is a little color therapy to spark our imagination or ignite our creative side! If you are a modern, innovative quilter, looking for a new way to explore the art of dyeing fabric, then you will want to explore the four methods of “resist” dyeing that are presented in this eBook. Read More . . .
Take your quilt designs to new levels by incorporating painting directly onto fabric, using watercolor paper, fabric marbling, and so much more. With the four fabric painting techniques all in this one collection, you’ll be able to get started right away and will quickly discover why painting on fabric is so much fun. Read More . . .
A little stitching goes a long way! Whether you prefer hand stitching or machine stitching, using a needle and thread can be the final element of design, texture, and color that brings your quilt to life! You may want to cuddle up on the sofa for some relaxing hand sewing therapy, or get lost in the steady flow of fabric as it slides beneath the needle on your sewing machine. Either way, you’ll appreciate the four techniques presented in this free eBook. Read More . . .
Whether you’ve been quilting motifs for years or are brand new to quilting, you’re going to love the variety of quilt motifs offered in this free eBook. Our experts will take you through 81 tips and techniques to ensure success in your free-motion quilting projects. These free-motion quilting tips and motifs will help you transform your quilts into “look at me” masterpieces! Read More . . .
If you’re looking for a fun Christmas quilting project or a unique handmade gift idea, then you’ve come to the right place! The experts at Quilting Daily have gathered 6 popular, quick, and stylish patterns that will inspire quilters of all levels. You’ll find festive holiday patterns for a contemporary Christmas table runner, patchwork candy cane napkin rings, and an easy reversible fabric gift bag. For homemade gift ideas that are fun to make and fun to give, the patterns for the zippered coffee cuffs and urban friendship bracelets are certain to be winners! Read More . . .
Our experts have put together four free tutorials that will teach you hand sewing techniques to help you fuel your passion for cloth, stitch, and color. Learn how to use hand embroidery stitches, trapunto, running stitch, and so much more with the free articles in this eBook. Read More . . .
In this free eBook from Quilting Daily you get five different takes on making handmade quilts. From a simple art quilt that even traditional quilters will enjoy, to quilted collage and fusing, this collection has a little bit of everything to try. Read More . . .
If you find yourself beckoned by new and exciting fabrics, but are unsure of how to begin the quilting process, then this is the place to get started! The experts at Quilting Daily show you how making quilts can be fun and enjoyable from start to finish. There’s something for everybody in the patterns and techniques offered in this free eBook. Read More . . .
Break out the old boxes of photos, grab that newspaper, and find your favorite images! With this free eBook you’ll learn how to transfer them all to paper or fabric, and be inspired to use them in your quilts. Check out all four techniques. Read More . . .
This free eBook introduces you to many exciting ways to add texture and embroidery designs to your quilts. The experts at Quilting Daily cover topics such as using the right thread, free-motion machine embroidery, circular embroidery, and bobbin embroidery. Read More . . .
Did you know how easy machine needle felting really is? Not only will this free download help you learn how to needle felt, but you’ll learn how to create projects that make the best use of color, composition, and more. Read More . . .
If you love to quilt and you’re looking for a special way to honor someone’s accomplishments or to celebrate a special occasion, then you won’t want to miss the opportunity to download this very special eBook! Whether you have your own ideas in mind, or are trying to come up with new and creative approaches to capture special moments, the ideas and techniques included in this eBook will help you enhance your memory quilt projects. Read More . . .
Modern quilting takes the traditional designs, and adds a fun and unique twist. Featuring four free designs to choose from, you won’t believe how beautiful this collection of modern quilt patterns is. Read More . . .
Whether you’re looking for a pattern to help you use up your fabric stash, want to put your husband’s old neckties to good use, or have a few old quilts that need to be re-worked, the six free patterns in this eBook will give you the inspiration to get your patchwork project under way. Read More . . .
Every picture tells a story! By incorporating photos into your quilting, you can completely revolutionize your approach to creating beautiful and unique art quilts. Our designers at Quilting Daily will show you how to easily transform family photos and digital images into quilted memories. Read More . . .
Printing on Fabric- Monoprinting & Screen Printing
Screen printing and monoprinting techniques are easier than you think, if you know the tricks of the trade. This free eBook will introduce you to five of our favorite DIY techniques for printing on fabric. Read More . . .
Do you prefer contemporary modern quilting or do you strive for old-fashioned Victorian charm? No matter your style, the experts at Quilting Daily have presented three quilting techniques with tips from both worlds. Wouldn’t it be fun to design quilts using the basic principles in entirely new ways? With the expert’s advice, you’ll be on your way to creating your own unique quilting designs. Read More . . .
Sewing Techniques for Quilters
Contemporary art quilters break the rules when it comes to design and construction, but understanding basic sewing techniques is still important when it comes to constructing a quilt. This free eBook contains detailed sewing and quilting techniques to enhance your quilting stitches and allow you to learn how to sew a quilt that is as unique as you are. Read More . . .
What a great way to use up your fabric stash and quilting scraps! These free quilted projects will not only inspire you, but may also spark your interest in creating small quilting projects for use around the house or to give away as gifts. Make a quilted gift card wallet or a colorful padded sunglass case in an afternoon or less! This collection of seven small quilting projects is perfect for any quilter. Read More . . .
Choosing the right stabilizer for your project can be quite the process, and we want to make it easier. This free download will help you learn about your main options, and narrow down the right stabilizer or interfacing for you. Read More . . .
Let’s face it, we all love fabric, and love keeping fabric scraps. You’re about to discover three quilts that not only use up those scraps, but are bursting with color and personality. Learn how to string piece and make these three quilts with this free guide. Read More . . .
This eBook offers techniques for using ingenious methods and common household items to obtain the crackled background effect that is unique to batik fabrics. Bring a little batik into your life with the help of this free surface design eBook. Read More . . .
Are you looking to give your dining room or kitchen a fresh new look? Table runners, napkin rings, and quilted linens can jazz up any room or table setting. Whether you’re decorating with contemporary holiday prints for a holiday party or using colorful complimentary fabrics for everyday use, this eBook contains an exciting collection of new and stylish designs, all for FREE! Give your room a quick makeover and download the collection of patterns in this eBook today. Read More . . .
Start out with thread sketching 101, and the basics of what you can do with thread. Next, learn how to interpret sketches, paintings and more using threadwork, then the basics of creating sketchbook quilts. Then move onto thread sketching for incredible detail in your designs, followed by thread painting tips to create depth. Take your machine quilting to a whole next level with this free collection. Read More . . .
Get ready to add some wow to your walls. With this free eBook, you’ll find five patterns for quilted wall hangings. From smaller designs to bigger wall quilts using a variety of techniques you’ll have as much fun making, as admiring these quilts. Read More . . .
15 thoughts on “Free Quilt Patterns & Tutorials”
11/14/15
Can’t download any free ebooks. What am I doing wrong? Please try to explain.
Series 1600 just began showing on PBS in Madison, WI.
Thanks,
joleha
Hello Joleha,
Can you tell me specifically what you are looking for? With a little more information, I’m happy to help you!
11/17/15
Hello Kristine:
Thanks for responding.
I’ve tried to download these 2 ebooks several times unsuccessfully: Stabilizers, Thread Sketching.
I hope this puzzle can and will be solved soon.
joleha
This is the worst mess I’ve ever seen. If I wanted, say, the measurements of the pieces of a quilt shown on episode 9999, it’s not to be had. This is although the hostess specifically says, “the measurements will be on the website.” NOT I, too, have seen the first three episodes of Season 16. User friendly? Used to be. No longer.
Dear Elsie, I’m so sorry to hear of your difficulties and I certainly understand your frustration. I hope you appreciate we are working hard to fix these issues. Can you please share which particular directions you are looking for? In the meantime, I will review all of the links for the projects for Series 1600. All of the directions we received from the guests on “Quilting Arts TV” Series 1600 are now available–some for purchase, some for free to Quilting Daily members.
I actually have to agree with Elsie. The new seasons with Susan Knapp are not as friendly as with Pokey. You used to be able to download the free instruction with each individually- only what you want and the instructions were complete along with giving templates. Now it is not. Why the change? It was easy to find what you wanted by just clicking on the show number and voila the instructions where there. I still watch but have to say not impressed.
I am loving the Series 1600 so far! Some time ago I posted a complaint about Susan talking over the guest speakers so that it was impossible to hear either person. That seems to have been addressed because it’s no longer happening (Thank you! Although I do understand how it’s so easy to get excited and to make comments; I’m sure I’d do the same thing. it’s just not a good thing for the viewer. Anyway, thank you for fixing that!)
Have you quilters seen Becky Campbell’s “Innovative Applique” on Show 1611? Oh My Gosh! What a revelation! I have large, clumsy fingers and have struggled with needle-turn applique. Her new way of doing things makes it soooo much easier! And it’s so simple that I found myself thinking, now why in the world didn’t I think of that?
Thanks so much Quilting Arts TV for bringing this demo to us. I absolutely loved it!
By the way, for folks having trouble finding demo’d instructions/patterns, instead of looking for them under the Episode number, use the Search Box and enter the demonstrator’s name–for example, in my case, I entered “Becky Campbell” and SHAZAM.,.up it popped. I downloaded it to keep, then printed it out.
im not pc savvy. if a site is not user friendly, its hard for me like today to find the free videos.
I used your site for many years and it was so easy to get the information about a segment
of a q.a.tv show by entering the show no. I haven’t been on for some time for personal reasons.
Today, I watched show 1612. The last segment about using zentangle pattern to sew a small
envelope quilt…. and attach to wooden boxes. I had to leave the room and missed part of
it. I don’t get the male artist’s name.
It is unfortunate that it is so difficult to get the instructions for a segment of a qatv show.
I get qa magazine and purchased many videos over the years……
The new format concerns me – making it so difficult to get show directions, info, does not seem to be in keeping with the previous image…… Elizabeth A. Franck
I located how you get to a show segment. TV instructions need to be made more clear.
In Headings:
1. click on QuiltingArtsTv
2. click on Project downloads
3. scroll down to bottom of listing
4. than click on “older” projects and repeat process until you get to: i.e. Show 1612, segment 3…..
Hope this is helpful to those who couldn’t find the show information.
Elizabeth
Hi Elizabeth,
Thank you for letting us know it is more difficult to find the Quilting Arts TV project information. We are always looking for better ways to deliver the content viewers like you are looking for.
Here is another way to locate the projects:
1. Click on Quilting Arts TV in the menu at the top of the page
2. Click on the series you’re looking for project information on (you may have to scroll down to see the DVD covers for each series).
3. Each series homepage has episode previews at the top of the page and projects at the bottom of the page. If you’re looking for a project, you can click “View all QATV Series 1200 Projects” and find each project from series 1200.
I hope this is helpful. Please let us know if there is anything else we can help you find.
Thanks,
Brenna
Hi,
I am having a problem downloading the “Free Guide to Machine Needle Felting for Quilters” from the web page at
http://www.quiltingdaily.com/free-guide-machine-needle-felting
when I click on “Get My Freebie Now,” it goes to the page at this address:
http://www.quiltingdaily.com/wp-content/plugins/fw-exacttarget-client/subscribe-form.php
but there is nothing on the page. When I use my Backspace key to go to the previous page I noticed that the text said that I needed to join the mailing list to get the download… But I am already receiving the newsletter and I am able to download all the other free eBooks.
With the other free eBooks, I go to a different address when I click the “Get My Freebie Now.”
For example: when I got the “5 Free Quilted Wall Hanging Patterns” from the page at:
http://www.quiltingdaily.com/free-quilted-wall-hanging-patterns
by clicking on “Get My Freebie Now” it went to this address:
http://www.quiltingdaily.com/freemium-downloads-confirmation-wall-quilts
and I was able to download the eBook with no problem.
Any help will be greatly appreciated!
NStiches
Hi NStitches,
Thank you so much for letting us know you had a problem downloading the Free Guide to Machine Needle Felting for Quilters eBook. We’ve gotten that page all fixed up. If you try to download again it should work for you this time (it should look just the same as the Quilted Wall Hanging Patterns eBook). Please let me know if you have any trouble downloading this page or any other.
Thanks,
Brenna
Hi, just checking, should I be ‘joining the mailing list’ each time I want to download an eBook – is that normal, or something not working or I’m doing it incorrectly? I’m asked to do so for every link I open in Free Quilt Patterns and Tutorials. I don’t mind, although it doesn’t make sense to me, just wondering.
Thanks,
Syd
Hi Syd,
Thanks for your inquiry. Each time you download one of the free eBooks you’ll be asked for your email address even if you are logged into the website. We set it up this way so both members and non-memebers can access these guides easily. If you are already a member nothing changes as a result of you entering your email into these forms. We hope you enjoy this great free content!
– Brenna