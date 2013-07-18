6 Free Homemade Gift Ideas for Art Quilters

Need Handmade & Holiday Gift Ideas? We’ve Got 6 Free Homemade Gift Ideas Just for You!

As holiday time approaches, quilt artists and sewists start making a list of quilted gift ideas to make for their friends and loved ones. In our experience, the best homemade gifts display our creative artistry but are also easy to make. We’re busy people, after all! So we’ve gathered some of our most popular gift ideas and put them together in this must-have free eBook.

Holiday table runners not only make great gifts, they’re the quickest way to make a room festive. In this download you’ll find two table runners, a contemporary Christmas table runner made with patchwork and snowflake appliqués and a wholecloth-style painted runner. Make your table even merrier with our pattern for patchwork candy cane napkin holders, you could whip up a batch in an afternoon. For homemade gift ideas that are fast but stylish, we have a reversible wine bottle cover, a sassy and sophisticated friendship bracelet pattern, and coffee cuffs that will put a little zip into your Christmas quilting projects.Ready for your free patterns? Simply enter your email to Download all six creative gift ideas and tutorials to get started today!

