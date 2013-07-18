6 Free Homemade Gift Ideas for Art Quilters

Need Handmade & Holiday Gift Ideas? We’ve Got 6 Free Homemade Gift Ideas Just for You!
As holiday time approaches, quilt artists and sewists start making a list of quilted gift ideas to make for their friends and loved ones. In our experience, the best homemade gifts display our creative artistry but are also easy to make. We’re busy people, after all! So we’ve gathered some of our most popular gift ideas and put them together in this must-have free eBook.
Holiday table runners not only make great gifts, they’re the quickest way to make a room festive. In this download you’ll find two table runners, a contemporary Christmas table runner made with patchwork and snowflake appliqués and a wholecloth-style painted runner. Make your table even merrier with our pattern for patchwork candy cane napkin holders, you could whip up a batch in an afternoon. For homemade gift ideas that are fast but stylish, we have a reversible wine bottle cover, a sassy and sophisticated friendship bracelet pattern, and coffee cuffs that will put a little zip into your Christmas quilting projects.Ready for your free patterns? Simply enter your email to Download all six creative gift ideas and tutorials to get started today!
With so many fun and unique handmade gift ideas to choose from, which will you begin first?
Whether you’re quilting gifts for the holidays or for other occasions, this incredible free collection is for you. From heartfelt gifts for a friends home to quick and easy gifts to make for everyone on your list, you’re sure to find the perfect ideas in this free eBook. Download all six inspiring gift projects and use your love of quilting to create unique quilted gifts and easy handmade gifts for everyone on your list!!
Project #1
Snow Play Table Runner by Kathy Mack
Colorful holiday fabrics and easy construction combine to make this Christmas table runner for holiday entertaining. Snowflake templates backed with fusible web add to the fun. Red-and-white striped binding fabric cut on the bias creates a candy cane finish. Have fun playing in the snow with this fun idea for easy Christmas gifts to make for any household.
Project #2
Short & Sweet Candy Cane Napkin Holders by Pokey Bolton
If you’re looking for low-calorie homemade gift ideas, these candy cane napkin holders will do the trick. When you’re finished with your fine repast, these easy quilted gifts they can serve double duty as ornaments on your tree.
Project #3
Paint a Holiday Runner by Jeannie Palmer Moore
Quickly decorate your table with this watercolor holiday table runner. The wholecloth process produces instant gratification. No drawing or painting experience is necessary—just pick a theme and draw or trace your design onto fabric with a permanent marker. Then let the watercolors flow into each other for a stunning finish.
Project #4
Coffee Cuff with a Zipper by Jamie Fingal
Finally, a way to use all those fabric scraps and create easy handmade gifts at the same time! Jamie shows you how to put together funky and colorful zippers, fabric scraps, and stitching, to create gifts for everyone in your family.
Project #5
Urban Friendship Bracelets by Vivika Hansen DeNegre
Looking for more scrappy gift ideas for your friends and family? These hip, unisex bracelets are a contemporary adaptation of an old favorite. You just need fabric scraps, buttons, and Ultrasuede strips!
Project #6
Easy Wine Bottle Gift Bags by Elin Waterston
What can you bring to a dinner party besides homemade baked goods? How about a lovely bottle of wine or sparkling cider in a reversible, appliquéd bottle bag? Whip up a bunch of these easy homemade gifts, and you’ll be ready to make a personal contribution to the festivities, even if you don’t cook!
