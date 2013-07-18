4 Free Patterns for Quilted Table Runners, Napkins & More

Set the perfect table with the help of these free patterns for quilted table linens (including table runner and napkins)!

When it comes time to update your table setting, we’ve got the perfect collection for you. In this free eBook of quilted table linens, you’ll discover patterns for homemade napkin rings, napkins, placemats and quilted table runners.

Jazz up the center of your table with a contemporary quilted table runner pattern that is appropriate for quilters of all levels. Create a festive mood for any occasion with this next article, featuring instructions for how to make napkins, placemats and napkin rings. Use a brilliant technique for creating perfect circles to appliqué onto a table runner, then make matching napkin rings to finish the look. The last of our free quilted placemat patterns, these patchwork-based, modern placemats sew up quickly to add a pop of color to any table setting. Download the entire collection to top your table with a new stylish design, for free!

