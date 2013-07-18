4 Free Patterns for Quilted Table Runners, Napkins & More

Set the perfect table with the help of these free patterns for quilted table linens (including table runner and napkins)!
When it comes time to update your table setting, we’ve got the perfect collection for you. In this free eBook of quilted table linens, you’ll discover patterns for homemade napkin rings, napkins, placemats and quilted table runners.
Jazz up the center of your table with a contemporary quilted table runner pattern that is appropriate for quilters of all levels. Create a festive mood for any occasion with this next article, featuring instructions for how to make napkins, placemats and napkin rings. Use a brilliant technique for creating perfect circles to appliqué onto a table runner, then make matching napkin rings to finish the look. The last of our free quilted placemat patterns, these patchwork-based, modern placemats sew up quickly to add a pop of color to any table setting. Download the entire collection to top your table with a new stylish design, for free!
Learn how to sew napkins and napkin rings, plus quilt placemats and table runners!
With so many sensational patterns to choose from, how will you decide which to begin first? Perhaps you’re looking for matching napkin rings and table runner? We’ve got a pattern for that. Or, customize a place setting for every guest? We’ve got a pattern that will show you how to make fabric napkins, napkin rings, and quilted placemats for your every need. If you’re just looking for quit table runner patterns, you’re in luck, we included two designs. Add that something extra to your table with this free download!
Project #1
Contemporary Table Runner by Vivika Hansen DeNegre
Our second free table runner quilt patterns, this trendy design showcases beautiful fabrics and easy techniques. It can be made in just a few hours with a small stash of fresh, contemporary fabrics. This project is “fat quarter friendly” and appropriate for quilters of all levels of expertise
Project #2
A Festive Setting by Jane Dávila
Learn how to make napkins that are fun, functional, and colorful, then match napkin rings and placemats to the selected theme. With these simple instructions you can create a festive mood for any occasion with color and pattern in fabric and embellishments. Plus, since this article includes directions for sewing napkins, placemats, and napkin rings, you’ve set yourself up with the perfect quilted recipe for housewarming gifts for years to come.
Project #3
Table Runner & Napkin Rings by Jen Eskridge
If you’ve been searching for a quick way to jazz up your table, look no further. The first of our free quilted table runner patterns, this project features appliquéd circles and sections of complementary fabrics. then, pull your table theme together by creating matching handmade napkin rings out of each of the fabrics.
Project #4
Modern Quilted Placemats by Alissa Haight Carlton
Just one of our fantastic placemat patterns; these improvisational placemats sew up quickly and add a nice pop of color to any table setting. With their simple but graphic patchwork design, these placemats are both warm and modern at the same time. You can choose slightly different arrangements for each or you can make them all identical if you’d like.
