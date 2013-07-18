5 Free Handmade Quilt Ideas + Hand Quilting Techniques

In this free eBook from Quilting Daily you get five different takes on making handmade quilts. Lesley Riley shows how you can make a simple yet beautiful homemade quilt with a few simple tools. She also describes how to hand quilt your piece in different ways to add dimension and interest. Ellen Scott’s technique for using stitching, scraps, and small embellishments, will help you make a colorful narrative handcrafted quilt.

A unique design method created by Sylvia Naylor allows you to use fabric to make a collage quilt. Another easy way to begin making quilts is by starting small and using materials you have on hand, which is explored by quilter Natalya Aikens. Or, if you’d rather skip a lot of functional sewing and focus on hand quilting the details, or simply don’t have that much time to sew, Laura Wasilowski offers a step-by-step guide to fusing quilts. Claim your free eBook for all five designs today!

