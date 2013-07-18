5 Free Handmade Quilt Ideas + Hand Quilting Techniques

In this free eBook from Quilting Daily you get five different takes on making handmade quilts. Lesley Riley shows how you can make a simple yet beautiful homemade quilt with a few simple tools. She also describes how to hand quilt your piece in different ways to add dimension and interest. Ellen Scott’s technique for using stitching, scraps, and small embellishments, will help you make a colorful narrative handcrafted quilt.
A unique design method created by Sylvia Naylor allows you to use fabric to make a collage quilt. Another easy way to begin making quilts is by starting small and using materials you have on hand, which is explored by quilter Natalya Aikens. Or, if you’d rather skip a lot of functional sewing and focus on hand quilting the details, or simply don’t have that much time to sew, Laura Wasilowski offers a step-by-step guide to fusing quilts. Claim your free eBook for all five designs today!
Project #1
Art Quilting Made Easy by Lesley Riley
Something has kept you from making art quilts. Maybe it’s the word “art” that has stopped you. Perhaps the process seems overwhelming. Whatever the reason, there is only one solution- just begin. Lesley Riley’s guidance will help you create homemade quilts that are works of art. With a few simple tools, a little fabric, and a desire to play, you can create a small quilt of your own design. Art quilts can draw on traditional patterns and techniques, but the end result is a totally new design, unique to you. Lesley discusses two different styles of art quilts for you to try: appliquéd and whole cloth quilts.
Project #2
Painting with Thread: Stitching a Story by Ellen Scott
Making narrative quilts handmade is a very exciting and satisfying way to learn how to quilt by hand. It’s handmade, handspun, and heartfelt. This style of homemade quilts is completely based on your own personal vision. There are no strict guidelines. Ellen suggests beginning with a preliminary drawing and from there incorporate special events, your favorite things, anything to make this quilt personal to you. Ellen gives you step-by-step directions on how to properly bring your vision to life. She suggests a list of materials to use, but you can use whatever completes your own personal vision.
Project #3
Home Free: Collage Your Way to Design by Sylvia Naylor
If you are one of those people who would like to work in a freer way, then this is the technique for you. If not, you might want to consider trying it on your homemade quilts anyway. Though many of us like to plan our artwork, doing so can close us off to spontaneous possibilities and also cause us to over-think. Sylvia walks you through the steps she takes: first, working spontaneously she makes a paper collage, and second, she re-creates that collage in fabric. Sylvia also includes personal tips to help you achieve amazing results with your handcrafted quilts.
Project #4
Go Green: Eco-Friendly Journal Quilting Techniques by Natalya Aikens
Natalya Aikens’ quest for a long time has been to make recycled materials look beautiful and with this technique, her quest is complete. The guidelines that Natalya has laid out for you are easy to follow. They are not discouraging because there isn’t a huge amount of work, it is meant to be fun, lighthearted work. You can try decorative stitching, glues and adhesives, acrylic and fabric paints, frayed edges and much more. She also gives you many different options on how to finish your handmade quilted pieces.
Project #5
Fusing 101 by Laura Wasilowski
In this easy, self-directed hand quilting technique you will learn the fine art of fusing in a fun and amusing fashion. Fusing is the transfer of fusible web (a dry glue) to fabric by means of an iron. Once the web is transferred to the fabric it can be cut into any shape you like and re-fused to another fabric. It is a fast, easy way to create fabric artwork and still maintain your sanity. Her detailed step-by-step instructions will help you use your newfound fusing skills to make your own handcrafted quilts.
