Learn Hand Embroidery, Stitches, and Trapunto
For centuries, people around the world have used hand sewing not just to stitch two pieces of fabric together, but to add interest to their projects. Now is your chance to get the inside scoop on the best hand embroidery techniques to create exciting, sophisticated effects on your quilts and hand sewing projects. The experts at Quilting Daily present these four free tutorials on how to hand sew.
Whether you have been hand sewing all your life or are new to this time-honored craft, this free eBook will show you many exciting ways to add texture and design to your quilts.
Embroidery stitch and make hand sewing projects
Become a hand work expert and sew hand embroidery stitches like a pro! Free Hand Sewing Techniques for Quilters.
Article #1
In the Spotlight: Kathy Loomis
Each year, Kathy Loomis chooses a project or technique for making art every day. In 2012, she chose hand stitching, using embroidery floss instead of a pencil to make doodles. She explains how this process changed her attitude toward drawing and gives step-by-step directions for how to make a French knot and the feather stitch.
Article #2
Under The Surface Embellishments by Diane Savona
Diane has developed a variation of trapunto that captures a hard object between a base layer of thick felt and a top layer of fabric. She describes how to create a piece of fiber art using this hand sewing technique, how to prepare the fabric, and how to create highlights and weathering on the fabric surface.
Article #3
Spectrum the Running Stitch by Julia Caprara
One of the most popular hand stitching techniques, the running stitch, is incredibly useful. You will only need a needle, embroidery scissors, and lots of different colored fine threads such as cotton or silk twists, some brightly colored scraps of silk or fine cotton fabrics. In this tutorial, Julia also explains the color spectrum and how the use of color in your handwork can impact the final look. Learn all you ever wanted to know about color and how to do a running stitch with her expert tips and hand stitching instruction.
Article #4
Power to the Hand Stitcher by Laura Wasilowski
Even the simplest hand embroidery stitches can take a flat, uninteresting quilt top and bring the quilt surface to life. It’s like going from a cocoon to a butterfly! In this tutorial you’ll learn how to make a French knit, cross stitch, and stem stitch to add color, texture, and pattern to the surface of art quilts. Laura also covers the uses for running stitch and back stitch and the styling that each adds to designs.
A guide to hand stitches and hand embroidery techniques
Start by learning how to draw with embroidery floss using the running stitch, French knots, the feather stitch, and other hand stitches. Explore a twist on trapunto quilting, raising areas of fabric with flat objects instead of batting and stitching around the objects to create an unusual form of embellishment. Learn how to use hand stitches to enhance quilt tops, from stitches on pieced backgrounds to adding the final touch to a machine-stitched quilt. Then take your stitches “on the run” with a tutorial on the simplistic yet useful running stitch.