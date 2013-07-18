Free Hand Sewing Techniques for Quilters

Learn Hand Embroidery, Stitches, and Trapunto with this Free Download

Quilters and embroiders alike share a common passion for cloth, stitch, and color! For centuries, people around the world have used hand sewing not just to stitch two pieces of fabric together, but to add interest to their projects. Now is your chance to get the inside scoop on the best hand embroidery techniques to create exciting, sophisticated effects on your quilts and hand sewing projects. The experts at Quilting Daily present these four free tutorials on how to hand sew, free for you to download.

Whether you have been hand sewing all your life or are new to this time-honored craft, this free eBook will show you many exciting ways to add texture and design to your quilts. Download your copy to get started today!

To receive your free download, join our mailing list and never miss news, tips, promotions or discounts.