How to Quilt: 4 Free Projects to Learn How to Make a Quilt

Ready to learn how to quilt the fun way? This free guide + 4 free projects is just what you’ve been looking for!
Learning how to make a quilt is easier than you think when you have the inside scoop, and these five experts are ready to share their secrets.
Quilt making doesn’t have to be complex or a time consuming process of cutting, piecing, and sewing tiny seams. Making quilts can be fun and enjoyable from start to finish! Learn how to get started with quilting tips on designing, making a quilt sandwich, machine stitching, hand stitching, adding embellishments, binding, and more. With the expert advice from these quilters by your side, you’ll learn how to make quilt designs that are as unique as you are. Download your free eBook to get started today!
To receive your free download, join our mailing list and never miss news, tips, promotions or discounts.
No one said quilting had to be boring. Add some fun with this quilting how-to collection!
Don’t miss this opportunity to get expert instruction about quilting quilts and get helpful quilting tips from these experts. With each tutorial you will expand your quilt making repertoire and add dimension to your projects in ways you never imagined. Whether you have been creating quilts all your life or are new to this time-honored craft, this free eBook will show you many exciting ways to add texture and design to your quilts. It can be yours today when you download this free guide.
Article #1
Transformation by Peggy Holt
Part of the joy of quilting is the quest for tools and materials. Sometimes, you will come across a fabric that just beckons to be taken home, but once you have arrived, you have no idea what to do with it. That’s what happened when artist Peggy Holt spied some variegated chiffon in the bridal department of a local store. By using the background as a canvas for the embellishments and chiffon, she demonstrates how to add these unusual elements. Follow her witty quilting instructions to learn her entire process to make a quilt, from adding the embellishments and anchoring them, to binding and finishing the quilt.
Article #2
Creative Self Portraits by Yvonne Porcella
Sometimes starting a small project is just the thing you need! Self-portraits are not only quick, but a fun, spontaneous project to let your imagination let loose on. Yvonne’s detailed instructions then discuss the size and shape possibilities of each element of the face, allowing for creative expression without wasting time deciphering the details. You will also learn how to stitch the piece, layer the quilt, and bind the edges. Begin your own self-portrait quilt series by following her straightforward instructions for how to make quilts. Your piece will be fished in no time with these simple to follow quilting instructions!
Article #3
Take 2: Two Quilt Artists Share Their Unique Approach to a Fishy Subject by Jane Dávila and Elin Waterston
Artists Jane and Elin began this quilt challenge with the same parameters: to create a small art quilt, 8” x 10”, using a fish as the subject. As you read along how each quilter approaches the challenge you’ll see how creativity is at work constantly, and learn a plethora of new techniques (including a traditional Japanese printing method called gyotaku) to try in your own challenge. You’ll also learn how to use a brayer, how to transfer images, and how to form a fabric collage. Learn how to make a quilt by hand following these two very different methods with this free article.
Article #4
Stitched Layers by Patricia Gaignat
Let your creative spirit loose and have some fun with this unstructured, playful way of quilt making. Artist Patricia Gaignat nearly gave up on this fanciful quilt, but as she persevered the quilt began taking on a life of its own, ending up not at all as expected. The depth of detail she goes into allows you to make a quilt following along step by step, or allows you to pick the individual steps you wish to focus more on. Join her creative struggles and triumphs in the quilt making process, and create your own masterpiece with this informative article.
Learn how to quilt a quilt with a fun and unique new approach with these free quilting lessons!
If you find yourself beckoned by new and exciting fabrics, but are unsure of how to make quilts with them, this is the place to discover a great quilting technique to use! Here’s just a sampling of what you’ll find inside this free download:
- Follow the inspiring story of Peggy Holt and her journey to discovering how to use silk flowers and chiffon in quilts.
- Join quilt making artist Yvonne Porcella as she demonstrates how to quilt a self-portrait.
- Or see how Patricia Gaignat shares her artistic journey through canvas, gesso, fabric, and paint to create journal quilts.
Whether you are just learning or have been creating them for years, this collection of free quilt tips and techniques is sure to inspire you to make a quilt that is truly outside the box!