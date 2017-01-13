Modern Patchwork Magazine March/April 2017

Make time and room for modern quilts as you explore the inspirational and creative possibilities found in the March/April 2017 issue of Modern Patchwork Magazine. Featuring 15 brand new contemporary quilting projects from top designers, fresh fabrics hot off the bolt, and reviews of books, online classes and more, you’ll find plenty to keep you inspired!

Order your copy of the March/April 2017 issue today to:

Hone your skills with 15 projects – from beginner to advanced – and create gorgeous quilts along the way.

Discover new gadgets , books and fabrics curated by the Modern Patchwork editorial staff.

Begin collecting vintage quilts , with expert guidance from Bill Volckening .

Practice your improv skills on a “Newbie Modern Quilt Block” with the guidance of Virginia Cole.

Modern Quilters featured in this issue:

Catherine Redford

Jen Carlton Bailly

Heather Black

Cassandra Beaver

Ebony Love

And more!

Check out Jen Carlton Bailly’s quilt “So Curvy” featuring Kona’s color of the year, Pink Flamingo!



"So Curvy" Jen Carlton Bailly 72" x 72" 72" x 72"

Practice your improv skills with Virginia Cole



How cute are these beetles from Deborah Boschert?



Try your hand at matchstick quilting with this beautiful piece by Cassandra Ireland Beaver



“Infused Plaid”61″ x 61″

Take a look at Heather Black’s stunning quilt—click below for full-size templates



“Urban Trek”60″ x 72″

