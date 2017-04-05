Modern Patchwork Magazine, May/June 2017

Bold and beautiful quilts, graphic fabrics, textured prints, and more are all explored in the May/June 2017 issue of Modern Patchwork Magazine. Join in the fun of modern quilting and explore the possibilities with new patterns from top designers, reviews of fresh fabrics and books, and an insider’s review of QuiltCon 2017. Order your copy of the May/June 2017 issue today to:
- Explore modern quilts with attitude and try your hand at a dozen new projects.
- Find a new passion, from easy piecing to improv.
- Play with bold prints, graphic blocks, and new fabric lines.
- See winning quilts from the biggest event in modern quilting: QuiltCon 2017.
- Learn about artist Wynde Dyer and her tarp quilts.
Modern Quilters Featured in This Issue:
- Brenda Ratliff
- Heather Black
- Christopher Thompson
- Daisy Aschenhoug
- Jen Carlton Bailly
- ..and more!