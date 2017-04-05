Modern Patchwork Magazine, May/June 2017

Bold and beautiful quilts, graphic fabrics, textured prints, and more are all explored in the May/June 2017 issue of Modern Patchwork Magazine. Join in the fun of modern quilting and explore the possibilities with new patterns from top designers, reviews of fresh fabrics and books, and an insider’s review of QuiltCon 2017. Order your copy of the May/June 2017 issue today to:

Modern Quilters Featured in This Issue:

Brenda Ratliff

Heather Black

Christopher Thompson

Daisy Aschenhoug

Jen Carlton Bailly

..and more!

Gosia Pawlowska’s “Jams and Jellies” quilt is bright, spring project!



Try some improv piecing with Brenda M. Ratliff’s quilt, “Forest Daybreak.”



Try piecing some letters like Vivika Hansen DeNegre in her “Oh Boy” baby quilt.



Get the coloring page and full-size templates for “Broken Record” by Jen Carlton Bailly!



Christopher Thompson’s quilt, “Straight and Narrow” brings clean, bold color to any space.



Inspired by flamingos, Daisy Aschehoug’s quilt, “Pivot” is eye-catching and curvy.



