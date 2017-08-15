Modern Patchwork Magazine September/October 2017

Explore the many facets of modern quilting with a focus on updating traditional quilt blocks and patterns with fresh, new ideas. Whether you make bold and graphic statement quilts or enjoy sewing for your home, this method of updating the traditional approach to quilts is for you. In addition, you’ll find reviews of fresh fabrics and books, interviews with modern embroidery artists who push the boundaries of the stitched surface, and a fascinating look at abstracting images. Order your copy of the September/October 2017 issue today to:

Try your hand at a new technique: Bias Appliqué .

. Play with bold and graphic fabrics in a fresh new way.

in a fresh new way. Capture the essence of an image or idea using abstraction .

. Experiment with needle and thread: embroider! Modern Quilters Featured in This Issue:

Thomas Knauer

Casey York

Riane Menardi

Nichole Ramirez

Jennifer Chon

Malka Dubrawsky

and more! Keep up to date on the trends in Modern Quilting with Meg Cox’s in-depth article on embroidery.

"The Bee's Knees in Constant Flux" by Kitty Wilkin Work by Hannah Claire Somervile as part of her "1 Year of Stitches" effort. Discover a myriad of possibilities for bias tape appliqué, and make a stunning quilt by Casey York.

"Alicatados" • Casey York • 53" x 70" Heather Black adds linear geometrics to the typical Drunkard’s Path block in this warmly-toned quilt.

"Scandinavian Pathway" • Heather Black • 63" x 73 1/2" Feeling scrappy? Bust out some fat eights from your stash, and make this eye-pleasing quilt.

"Scrappy Beehive" • Jennifer Chon • 60" x 60" Rainy fall day blues be gone, with this bright, cherry lap quilt.

"Playful Triangles" • Natalie Santini • 59" x 59"

Other topics you may enjoy: