Modern Patchwork Magazine September/October 2017

Explore the many facets of modern quilting with a focus on updating traditional quilt blocks and patterns with fresh, new ideas. Whether you make bold and graphic statement quilts or enjoy sewing for your home, this method of updating the traditional approach to quilts is for you. In addition, you’ll find reviews of fresh fabrics and books, interviews with modern embroidery artists who push the boundaries of the stitched surface, and a fascinating look at abstracting images. Order your copy of the September/October 2017 issue today to:
- Try your hand at a new technique: Bias Appliqué.
- Play with bold and graphic fabrics in a fresh new way.
- Capture the essence of an image or idea using abstraction.
- Experiment with needle and thread: embroider!
Modern Quilters Featured in This Issue:
- Thomas Knauer
- Casey York
- Riane Menardi
- Nichole Ramirez
- Jennifer Chon
- Malka Dubrawsky
- and more!