Modern Patchwork Gifts 2016

Don’t delay -The holidays are just around the corner, and there’s no time like the present to make handmade gifts, patchwork quilts, and easy quilt projects for you and your friends.

Featuring more than 30 brand new quilting projects straight from modern quilt designers you know and love, this issue has a wealth of ideas waiting for you. From beginner-friendly quilts with a graphic appeal to trendy sewn accessories and patchwork bags, there’s something for everyone on your list. But that’s not all:learn about new tools, fresh fabrics, and the latest books hot off the press. Plus, you’ll find exclusive tips, techniques, and trends throughout the pages.

Purchase the Premier issue of Modern Patchwork Gifts today to:

Try your hand at making more than 30 festive and fast patchwork projects.

Discover new gadgets, books, and fabrics curated by the Modern Patchwork editorial staff.

Make a baby quilt with easy half-square triangle blocks – you can piece this in an afternoon!

New to paper piecing? Try your hand at several projects using this useful technique.

Ready for a paper piecing challenge? Make Violet Craft’s exclusive Cardinal Table Runner.

Plus, create festive home décor, charming coasters, inviting quilts, and more.

And don’t miss the bonus holiday recipes from our editors and contributors to help make your holidays even more delightful!

Holiday Decor

Quilts to Make and Give

Gifts and Accessories

Studio Style

Holiday Memories

For full-sized templates, click the images below.

