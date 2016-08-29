Don’t delay -The holidays are just around the corner, and there’s no time like the present to make handmade gifts, patchwork quilts, and easy quilt projects for you and your friends.
Featuring more than 30 brand new quilting projects straight from modern quilt designers you know and love, this issue has a wealth of ideas waiting for you. From beginner-friendly quilts with a graphic appeal to trendy sewn accessories and patchwork bags, there’s something for everyone on your list. But that’s not all:learn about new tools, fresh fabrics, and the latest books hot off the press. Plus, you’ll find exclusive tips, techniques, and trends throughout the pages.
Purchase the Premier issue of Modern Patchwork Gifts today to:
- Try your hand at making more than 30 festive and fast patchwork projects.
- Discover new gadgets, books, and fabrics curated by the Modern Patchwork editorial staff.
- Make a baby quilt with easy half-square triangle blocks – you can piece this in an afternoon!
- New to paper piecing? Try your hand at several projects using this useful technique.
- Ready for a paper piecing challenge? Make Violet Craft’s exclusive Cardinal Table Runner.
- Plus, create festive home décor, charming coasters, inviting quilts, and more.
And don’t miss the bonus holiday recipes from our editors and contributors to help make your holidays even more delightful!
Holiday Decor
Quilts to Make and Give
Gifts and Accessories
Studio Style
Holiday Memories
For full-sized templates, click the images below.
5 thoughts on “Modern Patchwork Gifts 2016”
The magazine is great but where do I find the full size pattern for the cardinals on this site? It’s not easy to navigate the website and I haven’t been able to find it. Thanks for your assistance. Karen
Our apologies Karen-that was human error 🙂
The templates are available online at the bottom of this post, we will also be sending the Cardinal Table Runner template to you directly. Thank you for your patience.
-Katie
I can’t seem to able to download the Cardinal paper pieced template. Help.
Thx
Natalieaiken@hotmail.com
Thanks. But the cardinal one doesn’t open and the one I got in my email doesn’t have the paper piecing pattern attached.
Karen
Is there going to be a QUILTING ARTS HOLIDAY 2017-18 this year? Or did I miss it. The holiday issue is usually on newsstands by now so we can get a jump start on our holiday projects but I have not seen anything advertised.
Angela Mavea