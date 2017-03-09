Springtime is the perfect season to explore inspirational and creative possibilities in fabric and thread. The April/May 2017 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine brings loads of inspiration from amazing fiber artists. Learn about unique embellishment techniques from Heidi Lund, fabric collage with Connie Fahrion, felting on quilts, thread sketching realistic feathers, and so much more. And don’t miss tips from our contributors throughout the issue on machine quilting, auditioning fabrics and fibers, and dyeing fabric at home.

You’ll love this issue if:

*Machine quilting and thread sketching are your passions

*You are looking for unique opportunities to add textural embellishments to your quilts

*You crave creativity and unique approaches to fiber art

Order your copy of Quilting Arts Magazine April/May 2017 today to:

*Be inspired by the amazing undersea embellishments by Heidi Lund

*Create charming felted brooches with Enid Gjelten Weichselbaum

*Learn about surface design with artists Teresa Shippy and Susan Purney Mark

*Create landscapes in fabric, thread, and wool with cover artist Bea McDowell

*Make mixed-media artwork using unique materials with Connie Fahrion

*Thread-sketch a feather in the style of Susan Brubaker Knapp

*Learn about artist Timna Tarr and how her map quilts are made

Artists featured in this issue:

Heidi Lund

Teresa Shippy

Susan Brubaker Knapp

Timna Tarr

Enid Gjelten Weichselbaum

Connie Fahrion

And many more!

Take a look at this realistic thread-sketched feather by Susan Brubaker Knapp. Download the full-sized template or make your own!



Check out Connie Marie Fahrion’s landscapes made with household papers.



Heidi Lund shares 6 embellishment techniques for her Underwater Seascape.



View some of the work featured in the Viewpoints 9 gallery!



A sample of the finalists from the “Language of Flowers” Reader Challenge!



