Quilting Arts Magazine August/September 2017

Parks to sandy beaches at the seashore, we all enjoy a vacation now and then. Whether this year’s trip is a “staycation” or sent you across the ocean, this issue of Quilting Arts is for you. Think about your travels as the source of inspiration for your artwork as you learn about new surface design techniques, innovative ways to embellish, and interesting free-motion quilting motifs.

You’ll love this issue if:

You collect memorabilia and ephemera from your travels and want to include them in your quilts.

You enjoy hand stitching and embroidery and are open to fresh applications of stitch on fabric.

Natural pigments intrigue you and you want to incorporate them into your painted quilts.

You want to explore adding ext and texture with free-motion quilts.

Photo transfer techniques are your passion and you want to be more creative with this process. Featured artists and their techniques include:

Ana Buzzalino and her precise free-motion text

The last installment of Susan Purney Mark’s “Shifting into Neutral” series

Wen Redmond’s approach to creative photo transfer and collage

Natural pigments with Chantal Guillermet

Lynn Krawczyk’s simple yet stunning hand embroidery

A new mounting technique with Candy Glendenning

Straight from the sketchbook travel journal quilt with Jane Haworth

Plus so much more! Take a look at Enid Gjelten Weichselbaum’s art quilts, inspired by her Norwegian heritage.

"Odin" 13" x 14" "Serpents" 14" x 14" "Olaf the Treecutter" 14" x 14" Learn a new mounting technique with Candy Glendening for small quilts.

Explore Jane Haworth’s sketches and travel journal quilt.

"Our Maine Event" 31" x 33" Check out our latest Reader Challenge gallery, “Words of Wisdom,” with stunning quilts from our readers!

