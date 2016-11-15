Make time for art quilting as you explore the inspirational and creative possibilities found in the December 2016/January 2017 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine. For those who love hand stitching, meet contemporary art quilter Susan Lenz whose approach to fiber is fresh and innovative. In addition, we’ve included a pattern for a little “Etui” sewing case by Laura Wasilowski that is adorned with hand stitching. Have you tried dyeing? Take your technique a step further by learning the nuances of creating a neutral palette of fabrics with Susan Purney Mark. And don’t miss tips throughout the magazine on machine quilting, story quilts, adding texture, and more.

You’ll love this issue if:

You are looking for a variety of dyeing and fabric embellishments techniques to try

techniques to try Machine quilting is your passion

is your passion You crave creativity and unique approaches to fiber art

Order your copy of Quilting Arts Magazine December 2016/January 2017 today to:

Be inspired by the artistic surface designed fabrics from our Reader Challenge

by the artistic surface designed fabrics from our Reader Challenge Dye your own palette of related neutral fabrics with confidence

your own palette of related neutral fabrics with confidence Learn how to stitch elegant quilted feathers , modern motifs , and more on your home sewing machine

, , and more on your home sewing machine Incorporate fine finishing techniques used by artist Leni Weiner

Artists featured in this issue:

Teresa Shippy

Susan Brubaker Knapp

Laurie Russman

Ana Buzzalino

Pamela Rocco

Mary Lou Weidman

And many more!

Check out this amazing feather quilting by Ana Buzzalino! Learn how to incorporate feathers inside different shapes.

*Online extra! Ana’s sketches of her feather quilting designs! Exclusively at quiltingdaily.com!*

Take a look at the details Mary Lou Weidman includes in her story quilts!

*Online extra exclusivly for quiltingdaily.com!*

(all details are from quilt above)

Wondering how to achieve perfect neutrals in your fabric dyeing? Check out the tips and recipes from fiber artist Susan Purney Mark.

*Online extra! Get Susan’s gradation dyeing chart and keep great records!*

Gradation dyeing chart Gradation dyeing chart template

Wow! Look at the fabrics artists created for our “Fabulous Fabric Swap” Reader Challenge!

Mary Ruzich Medford, Oregon Janet Main Boulder, Colorado Helen Grist Bristol, United Kingdom

Other topics you may enjoy: