Make time for art quilting as you explore the inspirational and creative possibilities found in the December 2016/January 2017 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine. For those who love hand stitching, meet contemporary art quilter Susan Lenz whose approach to fiber is fresh and innovative. In addition, we’ve included a pattern for a little “Etui” sewing case by Laura Wasilowski that is adorned with hand stitching. Have you tried dyeing? Take your technique a step further by learning the nuances of creating a neutral palette of fabrics with Susan Purney Mark. And don’t miss tips throughout the magazine on machine quilting, story quilts, adding texture, and more.
You’ll love this issue if:
- You are looking for a variety of dyeing and fabric embellishments techniques to try
- Machine quilting is your passion
- You crave creativity and unique approaches to fiber art
Order your copy of Quilting Arts Magazine December 2016/January 2017 today to:
- Be inspired by the artistic surface designed fabrics from our Reader Challenge
- Dye your own palette of related neutral fabrics with confidence
- Learn how to stitch elegant quilted feathers, modern motifs, and more on your home sewing machine
- Incorporate fine finishing techniques used by artist Leni Weiner
Artists featured in this issue:
- Teresa Shippy
- Susan Brubaker Knapp
- Laurie Russman
- Ana Buzzalino
- Pamela Rocco
- Mary Lou Weidman
- And many more!
Check out this amazing feather quilting by Ana Buzzalino! Learn how to incorporate feathers inside different shapes.
*Online extra! Ana’s sketches of her feather quilting designs! Exclusively at quiltingdaily.com!*
Take a look at the details Mary Lou Weidman includes in her story quilts!
*Online extra exclusivly for quiltingdaily.com!*
(all details are from quilt above)
Wondering how to achieve perfect neutrals in your fabric dyeing? Check out the tips and recipes from fiber artist Susan Purney Mark.
*Online extra! Get Susan’s gradation dyeing chart and keep great records!*
Wow! Look at the fabrics artists created for our “Fabulous Fabric Swap” Reader Challenge!
2 thoughts on “Quilting Arts Magazine December 2016/January 2017”
this always seems to happen. I am looking for the survey page to fill out, I am looking for an add-on on the web for QA, I am looking for whatever the little box says to go to, a URL, and I never seem to get to the page. this is not just QA’s problem, I find the same thing on other links. I am on QA website, logged in, and cannot find what I am looking for. why is it so hard?? I have been a subscriber or magazine buyer since the first issue. thank you for years of great ideas and projects. even if I don’t do anything from the magazine, I enjoy seeing what others are doing, and how they do it. I am trying to get into free motion quilting now, so love Susan’s tutorials. and thank you for the TV shows, too. there is nothing like seeing the technique done, rather than looking at written directions. pictures are great!! but where is the holiday issue of QA for 2016???
Hi Shirley,
I’m so sorry for all the trouble you have had finding what you are looking for on our site. The quickest way to find anything on our site is to use the little “search” box in the top right hand corner of the page. You can enter just a couple words about what you are looking for, and then you should find anything related to that topic.
We actually didn’t publish a Quilting Arts Holiday 2016 this year, so that’s why that isn’t coming up. We recommend the Modern Patchwork Gifts 2016 for customers looking for a Holiday issue of QA. You can purchase that here: http://www.interweave.com/store/modern-patchwork-gifts-2016
If you have any other questions, or just need help navigating our site, please feel free to contact our customer service team at 866.949.1646.