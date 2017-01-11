Make time for art quilting as you explore the inspirational and creative possibilities found in the February/March 2017 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine. If you love embellishment, fiber collage, and mixed-media techniques, this magazine is for you. Find how artist Ana Buzzalino uses metal foil (often reserved for painters and decorative arts) on fabric. For those who want to add realistic images to their fiber art, Jane Davila demonstrates photo transfer using a citrus-based solvent. In addition, you’ll learn about portraiture using thread and ink techniques from Laurie Russman, how to alter fabric to create a faux “torn paper” look with Eileen Searcy, and so much more. And don’t miss tips throughout the issue on machine quilting, appliqué, dramatic binding options, and more.
You’ll love this issue if:
- You are looking for a variety of dyeing and fabric embellishment techniques to try
- Machine quilting is your passion
- You crave creativity and unique approaches to fiber art
Order your copy of Quilting Arts Magazine February/March 2017 today to:
- Be inspired by the large-scale work and small-scale project of cover artist, Ann Loveless
- Dye your own palette of related neutral fabrics with confidence
- Learn how to stitch elegant mitered bindings that change color at the corner
- Incorporate mixed-media techniques in your artwork
Artists featured in this issue:
- Susan Purney Mark
- Laurie Russman
- Ana Buzzalino
- Eileen Searcy
- Teresa Shippy
- Ellen Lindner
- And many more!
Explore Eileen Searcy’s “faux torn paper” creations
*Online extra! Exclusively at quiltingdaily.com!*
Try your hand using Citrasolv like Jane Davila
*Online extra! Exclusively at quiltingdaily.com!*
Discover process photos for Ellen Linder’s “Double Reverse Applique” technique
*Online extra! Exclusively at quiltingdaily.com!*
Make your own fabric like Sharon Carvalho
*Online extra! Exclusively at quiltingdaily.com!*
Learn about our newest Reader Challenge, “Words of Wisdom” from Contest winner Cynthia Cangley
Check out the finalists from the “Who Do You Love?” Reader Challenge