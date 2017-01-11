Make time for art quilting as you explore the inspirational and creative possibilities found in the February/March 2017 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine. If you love embellishment, fiber collage, and mixed-media techniques, this magazine is for you. Find how artist Ana Buzzalino uses metal foil (often reserved for painters and decorative arts) on fabric. For those who want to add realistic images to their fiber art, Jane Davila demonstrates photo transfer using a citrus-based solvent. In addition, you’ll learn about portraiture using thread and ink techniques from Laurie Russman, how to alter fabric to create a faux “torn paper” look with Eileen Searcy, and so much more. And don’t miss tips throughout the issue on machine quilting, appliqué, dramatic binding options, and more.

You’ll love this issue if:

You are looking for a variety of dyeing and fabric embellishment techniques to try

and to try Machine quilting is your passion

is your passion You crave creativity and unique approaches to fiber art

Order your copy of Quilting Arts Magazine February/March 2017 today to:

Be inspired by the large-scale work and small-scale project of cover artist, Ann Loveless

Dye your own palette of related neutral fabrics with confidence

your own palette of related with confidence Learn how to stitch elegant mitered bindings that change color at the corner

that change color at the corner Incorporate mixed-media techniques in your artwork

Artists featured in this issue:

Susan Purney Mark

Laurie Russman

Ana Buzzalino

Eileen Searcy

Teresa Shippy

Ellen Lindner

And many more!

Explore Eileen Searcy’s “faux torn paper” creations

"Pink Crater" 17" x 17" (detail) (detail)

*Online extra! Exclusively at quiltingdaily.com!*

Try your hand using Citrasolv like Jane Davila

"Untitled" 10" x 10" "Mariposa" 10" x 13"

Prayer Flags

*Online extra! Exclusively at quiltingdaily.com!*

Discover process photos for Ellen Linder’s “Double Reverse Applique” technique



*Online extra! Exclusively at quiltingdaily.com!*

Make your own fabric like Sharon Carvalho



*Online extra! Exclusively at quiltingdaily.com!*

Learn about our newest Reader Challenge, “Words of Wisdom” from Contest winner Cynthia Cangley

“There’s a crack in everything/That’s how the light gets in” 8 1/2" x 11"



Check out the finalists from the “Who Do You Love?” Reader Challenge

"My Love" Corinne Yarbrough

Other topics you may enjoy: