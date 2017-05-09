The long days of summer offer the perfect opportunity to explore new possibilities and techniques with fabric and thread. And you don’t need to leave your own studio—why not schedule a “staycation” and try something new? The June/July 2017 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine provides loads of inspiration from top fiber artists for you to explore in your own art camp. Set aside a few hours for you and make a commitment to play.
You’ll love this issue if:
- You want to play with new materials and interesting motifs on a variety of substrates.
- You are looking for a creative outlet using mixed-media, wool, or fabric.
- You crave a unique summer experience, without leaving your home!
Order your copy of Quilting Arts Magazine June/July 2017 today to:
- Create beautiful felted and marbled wool with artist Vickie Clontz.
- Learn about dyeing fabric with Susan Purney Mark.
- Explore painting a cat’s eye with Susan Brubaker Knapp.
- Be inspired by the charming mixed media “quilts” made on tea bags by Libby Williamson.
- Meet artist Laura Petrovich-Cheney, the artist who quilts with wood.
Artists featured in this issue:
- Jane LaFazio
- Susan Brubaker Knapp
- Sue Bleiweiss
- Jeannie Palmer Moore
- Vickie Clontz
- Libby Williamson
- Karen Michel
- And so many more!
6 thoughts on “Quilting Arts Magazine June/July 2017”
I have wasted so much time trying to get on this site and now can’t find Quilting Arts Prayer Flags download. deljerb@comcast.net
Hi Delsey,
Thanks for your comment. I think you’re referring to the eBook Prayer Flags: Make Banners of Hope & Peace From Fabric Scraps and Fibers we mentioned in the article “Wear Your Art Out with Tiny Prayer Flag Pins” by Karen Michel. I’ve linked the title to the product page of the eBook available at the Interweave store.
Thanks for reaching out, we are always striving for a better experience for our readers.
Brenna
I have a print subscription. Does this also allow me to access the digital content as well? Thanks!
Hi trose27,
Thanks for your comment. Your print subscription gives you access to digital content on the Quilting Daily website, but it doesn’t give you a digital copy of the magazine.
Thanks,
Brenna