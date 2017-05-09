Quilting Arts Magazine June/July 2017

The long days of summer offer the perfect opportunity to explore new possibilities and techniques with fabric and thread. And you don’t need to leave your own studio—why not schedule a “staycation” and try something new? The June/July 2017 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine provides loads of inspiration from top fiber artists for you to explore in your own art camp. Set aside a few hours for you and make a commitment to play.

You’ll love this issue if:

Create beautiful felted and marbled wool with artist Vickie Clontz .

Artists featured in this issue:

Don’t miss the Reader Challenge gallery of finalists, for “Tell Us a Story.” See the latest challenge rules here.

"The Quilting Bee" Janice Bioduk Brookdale, Nova Scotia, Canada

