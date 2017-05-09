Quilting Arts Magazine June/July 2017

The long days of summer offer the perfect opportunity to explore new possibilities and techniques with fabric and thread. And you don’t need to leave your own studio—why not schedule a “staycation” and try something new? The June/July 2017 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine provides loads of inspiration from top fiber artists for you to explore in your own art camp. Set aside a few hours for you and make a commitment to play.
You’ll love this issue if:
  • You want to play with new materials and interesting motifs on a variety of substrates.
  • You are looking for a creative outlet using mixed-media, wool, or fabric.
  • You crave a unique summer experience, without leaving your home!
Order your copy of Quilting Arts Magazine June/July 2017 today to:
  • Create beautiful felted and marbled wool with artist Vickie Clontz.
  • Learn about dyeing fabric with Susan Purney Mark.
  • Explore painting a cat’s eye with Susan Brubaker Knapp.
  • Be inspired by the charming mixed media “quilts” made on tea bags by Libby Williamson.
  • Meet artist Laura Petrovich-Cheney, the artist who quilts with wood.
Artists featured in this issue:
  • Jane LaFazio
  • Susan Brubaker Knapp
  • Sue Bleiweiss
  • Jeannie Palmer Moore
  • Vickie Clontz
  • Libby Williamson
  • Karen Michel
  • And so many more!
Check out Vickie Clontz’s marble-dyed wool.
Susan Purney Mark’s dyeing experiments using neutrals produce amazing results. Download her dye charts and a template here!
Try Lynn Krawczyk’s stamping techniques, using store bought and homemade stamps!
Thinking about working in a series? Follow Sue Bleiweiss’s tips as she explores her series, “Tutti Frutti.” Download a guide to mind mapping here!
Don’t miss the Reader Challenge gallery of finalists, for “Tell Us a Story.” See the latest challenge rules here.

