Quilting Arts Magazine October/November 2017

Creative expression with paint, print, and stitch is what art quilting is all about! Learn the techniques of machine quilting, improv piecing, and fabric surface design from the masters, then make your own statement quilt inspired by the galleries, profiles, and artistry of the quilts in this issue. And while you are at it, don’t miss in-depth articles on Craftivism, using quilts for social change and awareness, and moving stories about contemporary fiber artists. There’s something for everyone in Quilting Arts!

Try your hand at gradation dyeing with Candy Glendening.

Make your own monogram with Karen Ponschil’s free-motion stitching technique.

"D" • 10 1/2" x 10 1/2" "B is for Brown" • 12" x 12" (detail)

Learn Heidi Proffetty’s process for making her intricate mosaic quilts. "Blossomed" • 36" x 27"

Check out a gallery of finalists’ quilts from the “Year of the Rooster” Reader Challenge!

"Wake up Call" Valerie Komkov Hill Lubbock, Texas Lubbock, Texas

Other topics you may enjoy: