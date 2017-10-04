Announcing “Necessity is the Mother of Invention” Reader Challenge finalists!

In the August/September issue of Quilting Arts, we presented the “Necessity is the Mother of Invention” Reader Challenge and our creative readers dug through their button box, notions treasure trove, and recycling bin to rise to the challenge! We received an ingenious range of creations—using dryer lint, mattress tags, tin cans, and more! It was hard to choose but we’re pleased and proud to announce the finalists of this challenge:

*Please check this list carefully for your name.*

Lana Dragon , “Mothers of Invention Parts”

, “Mothers of Invention Parts” Djuna Edwards , “Reflections”

, “Reflections” Patricia Smith , “Survivorman Camp”

, “Survivorman Camp” Elaine Hengen , “What if the desert suddenly bloomed”

, “What if the desert suddenly bloomed” Susan J. Bush , “Ezekiel!”

, “Ezekiel!” Sandra Stephenson , “Not Mother Nature’s Flowers”

, “Not Mother Nature’s Flowers” Gail Rowles , “Mattress Police”

, “Mattress Police” Deborah M. Pearsall , “Raven is the Mother of Necessity”

, “Raven is the Mother of Necessity” Liz Walters, “Heading Home”

Congratulations, finalists, and thank you to all who submitted their work for this challenge! We will share a sampling of finalists’ artwork in the February/March 2018 issue or online at quiltingdaily.com.

Next steps

Finalists, please ship your artwork to us (address below) to arrive no later than October 27. Include a shipping and handling fee of $10 (U.S.), $20 (Canada), or $30 (all other international). This fee, which must be paid in U.S. dollars, covers the shipping costs, packing materials, and handling for the return of your entry. Only cash, checks, or money orders can be accepted; no credit cards or electronic transfers. Checks or money orders should be made payable to F+W.

Please securely pack your quilt to resist damage from the elements (we suggest putting the quilt in a sealed plastic bag inside the main packaging). Also include your full name and mailing address (clearly written, please) inside the package.

The entire piece and all of its packaging must weigh less than 3 lbs. and fit inside a standard shipping/mailing box or padded envelope for return shipment.

Finalists, mail your entries to:

Quilting Arts Magazine/F+W

Attn: ‘Invention’ Reader Challenge

2 Mill & Main Place, Suite 610

Maynard, MA 01754

USA

Note: By submitting your reader challenge entry, you are authorizing F+W to publish your project in upcoming publications and promotional materials, on our websites and in other e-media, as well as to possibly display it at shows. F+W will not be held responsible for loss or damage due to circumstances beyond our control.

We reserve the right to keep and possibly display your “Necessity is the Mother of Invention” quilt until the week of January 8, 2018.

If you have questions, contact Katie at katie.chicarello@fwmedia.com.

We have a Reader Challenge in every issue. Subscribe to Quilting Arts Magazine and be among the first to learn about our next challenge so you can join in on the fun.

Full challenge rules and the next Reader Challenge can be found here.

Other topics you may enjoy: