“New Zealand Chook #4” by Susan Brubaker Knapp

Announcing “Year of the Rooster” Reader Challenge finalists!

In the April/May issue of Quilting Arts, we presented the “Year of the Rooster” Reader Challenge and our creative readers flocked to the challenge! We received a spunky deluge of roosters, and combed our way through the amazing submissions. It was hard to choose but we’re pleased and proud to announce the finalists of this challenge:

*Please check this list carefully for your name.*

Carolyn Newton , “Kind of the Yard”

, “Kind of the Yard” Katherine Dossman , “Stanley”

, “Stanley” Elise Dee Beraru , “Leonetto Cappiello ‘Fonseca Costa’ Poster 1906

, “Leonetto Cappiello ‘Fonseca Costa’ Poster 1906 Beth Markel , “My Purple Rooster”

, “My Purple Rooster” Patricia Dowling , “Rolling Along Rooster”

, “Rolling Along Rooster” Lori Wisheropp , “Creativity Wakes Me With Joy!”

, “Creativity Wakes Me With Joy!” Nancy Vandegrift , “Sheila’s Rooster” and “Anyone for Alechrynmancy?”

, “Sheila’s Rooster” and “Anyone for Alechrynmancy?” Larry McKenney , “Romanian Rooster”

, “Romanian Rooster” Valerie Komkov Hill , “Wake Up Call”

, “Wake Up Call” Ariane Zurcher , “Regal Rooster”

, “Regal Rooster” Trudy Wenngatz , “Ruffling Feathers”

, “Ruffling Feathers” Marilyn Foulke , “Cock-a-doodle Blue”

, “Cock-a-doodle Blue” Tracie L. Maryne , “2017-Fire Rooster”

, “2017-Fire Rooster” Marsha Mowery , “Chinese Rooster”

, “Chinese Rooster” Kaye Y Martindale , “Rufus”

, “Rufus” Nancy Niswander , “Rooster Pride”

, “Rooster Pride” Jan Gezon , “Razzle Dazzle Rooster”

, “Razzle Dazzle Rooster” Colleen Harvey , “Year of the Rooster”

, “Year of the Rooster” Linda A. Campbell , “Ed’s Rooster”

, “Ed’s Rooster” Terry Aske , “Good Morning, Sunshine!”

, “Good Morning, Sunshine!” Julie Wells , “Good Morning, Kentucky!”

, “Good Morning, Kentucky!” Cheryl Guacci , “Up at the Crack of Dawn”

, “Up at the Crack of Dawn” Sharon Hendry , “Memories from a Farm”

, “Memories from a Farm” Nancy K Fisher , “New Day”

, “New Day” Sue Buckingham , “He’s a Dandy!”

, “He’s a Dandy!” Joanna Ellis , “The Sun Crowns the Fire Rooster at Dawn”

, “The Sun Crowns the Fire Rooster at Dawn” Joy Davis, “How do You Cook-a-doole-doo?”

Congratulations, finalists, and thank you to all who submitted their work for this challenge! We will share a sampling of finalists’ artwork in the October/November issue or online at quiltingdaily.com.

Next steps

Finalists, please ship your artwork to us (address below) to arrive no later than June 23, 2017. Include a shipping and handling fee of $10 (U.S.), $20 (Canada), or $30 (all other international). This fee, which must be paid in U.S. dollars, covers the shipping costs, packing materials, and handling for the return of your entry. Only cash, checks, or money orders can be accepted; no credit cards or electronic transfers. Checks or money orders should be made payable to F+W.

Please securely pack your quilt to resist damage from the elements (we suggest putting the quilt in a sealed plastic bag inside the main packaging). Also include your full name and mailing address (clearly written, please) inside the package.

The entire piece and all of its packaging must weigh less than 3 lbs. and fit inside a standard shipping/mailing box or padded envelope for return shipment.

Finalists, mail your entries to:

Quilting Arts Magazine/F+W

Attn: ‘Roosters’ Reader Challenge

490 Boston Post Road, Suite 15

Sudbury, MA 01776

USA

Note: By submitting your reader challenge entry, you are authorizing F+W to publish your project in upcoming publications and promotional materials, on our websites and in other e-media, as well as to possibly display it at shows. F+W will not be held responsible for loss or damage due to circumstances beyond our control.

We reserve the right to keep and possibly display your “Year of the Rooster” quilt until the week of September 11, 2017.

If you have questions, contact Katie at katie.chicarello@fwmedia.com.

We have a Reader Challenge in every issue. Subscribe to Quilting Arts Magazine and be among the first to learn about our next challenge so you can join in on the fun.

Full challenge rules and the next Reader Challenge can be found here.

“New Zealand Chook #4” by Susan Brubaker Knapp

Other topics you may enjoy: