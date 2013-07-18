Free Tutorials for DIY Screen Printing, Monoprinting, and More

Ever tried printing on fabric? Check out these free techniques for printing on fabric!
Technique #1
Child’s Play: Finger-Painted Fabric by Cynthia St. Charles
Cynthia St. Charles shows how you can create the look of finger painting by printing on fabric using monoprinting techniques with a plate.
Technique #2
Collagraphs: Monoprinting with Texture Plates by Heidi Miracle-McMahill
Looking to find a faster method of printing on fabric but with similar results, Heidi Miracle-McMahill discovered collagraph printing (also known as collograph printing) with collages made from foam sheets.
Technique #3
Flight of Fantasy: A Gelatin Monoprint Process by Frances Holliday Alford
Frances Holliday Alford explores the gelatin printing process, from how to make gelatin plates, to adding texture, right through constructing an art quilt from the monoprints.
Technique #4
Super Simple Silk Screening: Surface Design with Everyday Supplies by Enid Gjelten Weichselbaum
Enid Gjelten Weichselbaum shows you everything from how to make a silk screen, to creating your design, to the actual process of printing onto fabric. You’ll be silk screening at home in no time.
Technique #5
Experiments with Thermofax Printing: Easy Methods for Unconventional Surface Design by Lynn Krawczyk
Lynn Krawczyk is obsessed with Thermofax screen printing techniques, and it’s easy to see why. She shows how to screen print with paint and also demonstrates how to use discharge paste, thickened dyes, and Xpandaprint with your screen printing screens to create dimension.
