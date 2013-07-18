Free Tutorials for DIY Screen Printing, Monoprinting, and More

Ever tried printing on fabric? Check out these free techniques for printing on fabric!

Printing on fabric may look complicated, but screen printing and monoprinting is easy and fun if you know the tricks of the trade. In this free eBook, five experts will show you everything from how to make a silk screen to what is collograph printing. If you’re curious about these techniques, this free eBook is for you!

Learn how to use a gelatin monoprinting plate, and discover simple materials from home that can be used for all sorts of applications. By the end you’ll be armed with a range of printmaking techniques you can use over and over again. The best part? This guide is free for you to download, so you can get it instantly and start exploring the joys of monoprint and DIY screen printing today.

