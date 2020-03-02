National Craft Month: A Maker’s Gonna Make

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

In honor of National Craft Month we are focusing on all things crafty by participating in a Makers Gonna Make blog hop. All month long we’ll be speaking on what inspires us as crafters, as well as considering and trying our hands at other crafts we’ve always wanted to dive into. Pull up a seat, start thinking about what other creative pursuits aside from quilting interest you, and follow along on our crafty blog hop!

A maker’s gonna make. Those who create rarely stick to one craft. Oh sure, we may have a primary obsession, such as quilting, but our attraction to color and texture and patterns transcends quilting cotton. We dabble in all kinds of arts and crafts… And in National Craft Month, we celebrate that!

What’s to be gained from having so many crafty hobbies? “Lots and LOTS of art supplies,” says Vivika DeNegre, editorial director of Quilting Arts. “And, in a word, perspective.”

Here, the editorial staff at Quilting Daily share their cross-craft explorations and intentions!

Kristine Lundblad, Associate Editor, Quilt Group

Kristine Lundblad

“I’d like to learn welding so I can create a lawn sculpture I have designed in my head. There are several vocational schools in my area that offer adult education classes, and welding is always on the list. It’s been percolating in my mind for two years. Let’s see if I actually go for it some day!”

Welding is not just for manufacturing and pipe fitting—let’s add metal work to the crafting list! Photo by Art Illman/courtesy of MetroWest Daily News

Vivika DeNegre, Editorial Director, Quilting Arts and Quilting Arts TV

Vivika DeNegre

“For the most part, almost every quilter I know also enjoys other crafts. Sometimes, I enjoy them to excess. If you could poke around my studio, you’d find the tools and materials for quilting of course, but also for fabric dyeing, knitting, paper cutting, origami, watercolor painting, and drawing. Do I excel at all of these crafts? Definitely not, but I can’t resist trying. I never met a craft I didn’t like—with the exception of tatting—and assume most Quilting Arts Magazine readers share my enthusiasm for other needle arts at the very least.”

Poke around Vivika’s studio, and you’ll find ALL the crafting supplies.

Annette Falvo, Technical Editor, Quilt Group

Annette Falvo

“If I’m not in my sewing room, I’m likely in the kitchen. My husband and I both enjoy cooking. He usually takes care of the main meal and I enjoy baking and making the sweet stuff. One lesson I’ve learned from cooking is to embrace serendipity. Sometimes an ingredient substitution or an outright mistake actually makes the meal turns out better. This applies to quilting as well. If a mistake is worth repeating it’s not a mistake anymore!”

Denise Starck, Interim Art and Editorial Director, Quilt Group

Denise Starck

“I am always in awe of all of the wonderful knitters we have on staff and the beautiful things they make. I always think, ‘I should really learn to do that, so I can make cool stuff too!’ My mother has tried to teach me to knit several times, but it just hasn’t stuck. But I have a list of patterns I’d like to knit! The Frost Blush Beanie would be a good start, and then maybe I could work up to a sweater, like the confidence pullover or the spirit pullover. Some day I’ll finally learn, but until then I’ll continue to be inspired and amazed by my colleagues.”

Oh, the hats you’ll make once you can knit!

Vanessa Lyman, Editor – Special Projects, Quilt Group

Vanessa Lyman

“With limited space and budget, I’ve deliberately reined in my ‘extracurricular’ crafting. ‘No new hobbies!’ I’ve firmly told myself. ’Put that crochet hook down!’ Nevertheless, other crafting disciplines sneak in—not loudly, not demanding attention, but as I look around my space, there they are. The thick embroidery floss used for kantha-style quilt stitches, the home dec painting stencils used in reverse appliqué, some hand-dyed wool I scavenged from my knitting colleagues to hand-tie a throw quilt…”

Materials from other crafts sneak in—the thin end of the wedge!

Tracy Mooney, Editor of Quiltmaker and Host of the Quilt & Tell podcast

Tracy Mooney

“I’m just crafty in general, and I love doing in-the-hoop embroidery in particular. I used to be a pattern tester for Lisa Archer at Pickle Pie Designs, and I subscribe to Creative Machine Embroidery.”

Machine embroidery dovetails nicely with quilting, and is a great bonding experience with loved ones.

Wherever your primary craft interest lies, take a turn through another craft this month. The alternate perspective it provides might change the way you quilt!

