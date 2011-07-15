|
This quilt is a visual interpretation of a philosophical concept. "Checks and Balances" is a term most of us first heard in our high school civics classes, an idea to which we aspire in government and in the world around us, and often fall short. Perhaps the best way to achieve balance is to look within or possibly create it in our art.
6 thoughts on “Checks & Balances: Art Quilt by Caryl Bryer Fallert”
Wonderful work reflecting deep thought and great control of art concepts…all in checks and balances.
freetobe
Just …. WOW
Gorgeous! Thoughtful – a true work of art.
My daughter says, “It looks like the dancers are moving on top of the quilt!” It gives a tremendous feeling of motion!
Wow… very impressive! I studied it for quite a while and couldn’t figure out how you achieved the affect, but I’m not a master quilter. This looks like a prize-winner to me.
Amazing. I also just sat and studied it. Beautiful, beautiful work