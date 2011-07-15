Checks & Balances: Art Quilt by Caryl Bryer Fallert

This quilt is a visual interpretation of a philosophical concept. "Checks and Balances" is a term most of us first heard in our high school civics classes, an idea to which we aspire in government and in the world around us, and often fall short. Perhaps the best way to achieve balance is to look within or possibly create it in our art.

  • Copyright © 2010 Caryl Bryer Fallert
  • Size:width  93" x height 65" (236cm x 165cm)
  • Techniques: Machine pieced and quilted
  • Materials: fabric: 100% cotton  / batting: 100% cellulose
    6 thoughts on “Checks & Balances: Art Quilt by Caryl Bryer Fallert

    5. Wow… very impressive!  I studied it for quite a while and couldn’t figure out how you achieved the affect, but I’m not a master quilter.  This looks like a prize-winner to me.

