Episode 1509 Preview Quilting Arts TV Series 1500

Fast and Fun Gifts: In this episode of “Quilting Arts TV,” Pearl Krush makes a charming owl quilt, Julie Creus shows how to create a personalized fob to keep track of your favorite scissors, and Kristine Lundblad makes a quick and reusable grocery tote.

Stream previous episodes of Quilting Arts TV at QNNtv.com or purchase QATV on DVD.

