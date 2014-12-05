Fast and Fun Gifts: In this episode of “Quilting Arts TV,” Pearl Krush makes a charming owl quilt, Julie Creus shows how to create a personalized fob to keep track of your favorite scissors, and Kristine Lundblad makes a quick and reusable grocery tote.
Stream previous episodes of Quilting Arts TV at QNNtv.com or purchase QATV on DVD.
14 thoughts on “Episode 1509 Preview Quilting Arts TV Series 1500”
Where do we get the downloadable pattern for the owl wall hanging in episode 1509 on tv it said the pattern would be on this web site. all i can find is an e book that we have to pay for
thank you
Julie
Where do we get the downloadable pattern for the owl wall hanging in episode 1509 on tv it said the pattern would be on this web site. all i can find is an e book that we have to pay for
thank you
Julie
Where is the pattern for show 1509? It is rfeally a LOT OF WORK to get to show 1509. Should not be so hard.
Just going around in circles to get instructions for projects on show 1509
Sooooo, I have to BUY the eBook to get the owl wall hanging pattern???
Sooooo, I have to BUY the eBook to get the owl wall hanging pattern???
On the show it said u could get the owl pattern on website… Can’t find it anywhere!
On the show it said u could get the owl pattern on website… Can’t find it anywhere!
I thought there were supposed to be free downloadable patterns. I can’t find them anywhere.
where is the downloadable pattern for the owl wall hanging. You alway allowed subscribers to download the patterns and now it seems like we have to pay for it. Maybe I will NOT be subscribing to your magazine for much longer, and I have been a customer for many years.
A bit disappointed here. I thought I understood that the “Feather Your Nest” owl quilt pattern would be available on the web site. I see that I must purchase and entire e-book to get one pattern. I thought I could watch episode 1509 once more to perhaps design my own pattern, but the video cuts off after the introduction.
Yes, rather disappointing.
Do you offer free patterns for the projects you show on tv? if so, nobody seems to be able to find them. most craft shows offer free patterns for projects on their shows. otherwise, your show ist an ad for your products and does not qualify as educational programming. please respond.
I’m a ‘newbe’ to this show. After reading the comments about not being able to get the patterns, I’m not sure I want to stay. Please advise where the free download patterns. If I have to purchase the book, count me out!!!!!
Dear shircarter,
Most of the projects for Quilting Arts TV are free–up to Series 1400–after which we compiled projects into curated collections and offered them for a fee.
I’m sure you will understand that it takes a great deal to create excellent content, and our employees need to be paid for their work.
We have heard our customers’ feedback, however, and plan to offer individual projects for free again starting with Series 2000, out in July 2017.