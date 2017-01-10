3 Quilting Projects for Jelly Rolls and Fabric Strips

At the beginning of every New Year we talk a lot about resolutions. Many of us will join a gym, some will resolve to get organized, and others will pursue a hobby.

For those of us who’ve found quilting to be our preferred pastime, this might be the year to make a quilting resolution. Maybe you want to make more quilts, design your own quilts, or to master a tried and true quilting technique.

Whether you like to make resolutions or not, you can’t go wrong practicing quilting techniques. Strip piecing is one technique every quilter should know–and one I look forward to exploring in this New Year.

I’ve accumulated my fair share of jelly rolls, precut strips, and long pieces of scrap fabric over the last few years. So I’ve been on the hunt for strip quilting projects that will help me make a dent in my stash.

Luckily, there are several projects that fit the bill within the pages of the Winter 2017 issue of Make it! Patchwork. Here are a few small projects for the kitchen I can’t wait to start:

Roller Ball Table Runner

I’m in love with this contemporary table runner by Brigitte Heitland! Not only does this allow me to use up fabric scraps, it also will help me practice appliqué. The black background fabric really makes the colorful prints pop. It’s easy to customize the look of this table runner by simply choosing different prints or solids for the strips and auditioning various background fabrics.

Contemporary Square in the Circle Coasters

If string piecing is your scene, you’ll adore these darling coasters designed by Malka Dubrawsky. These charming coasters measure 6” in diameter so they are quick to make and a great way to utilize strips of scrap fabric. It’s also easy to customize a set of two coasters, making them the perfect gift for you or anyone else on your list.

Garden Party Place Mats

Place mats are a great way to show off a favorite selection of fabrics. Highlight a few of your beloved prints as you practice strip quilting this quick project by Vivika Hansen DeNegre. The unstructured piecing of the place mats allows for creativity and individual variation. Plus, this project is a manageable way to experiment with quilt design and machine quilting on your domestic sewing machine.

If you’re looking to expand your quilting skills this coming year by making more small quilting projects and full-size quilts, you won’t want to miss the Winter 2017 edition of Make it! Patchwork. Explore 22 colorful designs for you and your home when you order your copy. If you want to get started on any of the nine projects you can make in an afternoon, download your copy instantly.

Happy quilting!

P.S. What is your quilting resolution? Leave a comment below to share your New Year’s aspirations.

