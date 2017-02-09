5 Quilted Gifts to Give on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is upon us again. Have you gotten a gift for that special someone in your life? If not, perhaps this is the year to skip the flowers and chocolate by making a handmade gift for your honey.

Valentine gifts don’t have to be red, pink, heart-y or sparkly. They can be, oh they can be, but there are no rules that say they have to be. Here are 5 quilted gifts that are easy to personalize and make excellent presents for any Valentine:

Spots and Blocks Bookmarks

I love to read, as do many of my family and friends. Instead of giving paper Valentines, give a bookmark to each member of your book club. This small quilted gift designed by Elizabeth Betts uses fabric scraps so it’s quick, easy, and affordable. The technique described in the pattern allows you to make five bookmarks at a time. Plus, these are a manageable way to practice your free-motion quilting skills. Use an array of scraps for a colorful quilted bookmark or choose fabrics that match the book you plan to give to your sweetie.

Eyeglass Case

Does your Valentine wear specs? Whether they’re for reading, for fun in sun, or for all of the time, your darling can carry his or her glasses in style! Customize this case designed by Laura Jaquinto when you choose fun fabrics that speak to the personality of your special someone. This is a fat quarter friendly project that can easily be made in an afternoon. The loop and hook clips the case in place so it’s less likely to be lost. Or you can leave the hook off for a more streamline design.

Love Your Laptop Case

Most of our loved ones have a laptop they have to carry to and fro. Whether it’s traveling to the office or to another country, this case will keep their laptop protected in transit. In addition to the computer, this project by Kristine Lundblad includes straps to keep power cords organized. Use improvisational piecing and favorite prints or fabric scraps to create the front of the case to match the taste of the recipient.

Sophisticated & Stylish Wallet

Help your honey stay organized with this fashionable wallet designed by Brigitte Heitland. There’s a spot for each item you might need so it’s easy to find your driver’s license, credit cards, business cards, and cash. You can also safely store your coins in the zipper pocket. Give the wallet you make a personal touch by choosing trendy fabrics, favorite colors, or a whimsical print.

Let’s Connect Quilt

This cheeky quilt designed by Christopher Thomson is perfect if you’re looking for a gift that’s off the beaten track. In an era where we are overwhelmed by technology, Christopher created this quilt as a commitment to disconnecting from devices. This quilt is the perfect way to tell your loved one you want to reconnect the old-fashion way; to stop living your life on a screen and to start living it together.

You can’t beat a handmade gift from the heart. You’re sure to find a quilted gift your sweetheart will love when you explore more quilt projects in the Interweave store. Download the project (or projects) instantly when you choose yours so you can get started today.

Happy quilting and Happy Valentine’s Day!

